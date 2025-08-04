Business Reporter: Bringing structure to data in capital construction

How data standardisation and automation can help synchronise teams from the field to the office and enable construction firms to deliver at scale

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, construction software provider InEight explains how unifying data from sources ranging from design files to change orders to compliance reports can help increase resource visibility and sustain – as well as augment performance. Once known for its resistance to digital transformation, the construction industry is undergoing a major shift as organisations in capital construction embrace technology to improve productivity and performance. In 2024 alone, contech investors closed 604 deals, an 8.24 per cent increase over the previous year,. As project complexity grows, particularly with the surge in megaprojects across the United States, leading firms are turning to advanced software solutions to streamline communication, increase resource visibility and maintain quality across the build cycle. However, successful tech adoption hinges on scalable strategic planning.Industry leaders are prioritising process standardisation to combat fragmented workflows and data silos. With standardised systems, teams reduce errors, share high-quality project data and improve collaboration. Real-time insights derived from consistent data structures enable earlier identification of project risks and better alignment among stakeholders. Integration and automation also play a central role. By removing redundant tasks and syncing data across platforms, construction teams free up time for innovation and decision-making.InEight’s solution empowers construction teams with real-time insights, integrated workflows and automated processes that drive consistency and efficiency. By standardising data and tools across projects, InEight enables teams to collaborate effectively, reduce rework and make faster, informed decisions.To learn more about how InEight’s software can help streamline project management and mitigate risk, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About InEightInEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, InEight’s integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts and construction operations and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.