Mobile Games Studio Liberty Pixel Raises $1.1M After Hitting $1M ARR in Under 8 Months

Liberty Pixel Logo

This investment allows us to double down on our growth trajectory, scale our operations, and deliver even more innovative experiences to players worldwide” — Michal Rahamim Maor

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty Pixel, a fast-growing mobile gaming company, announced today that it has successfully raised an additional $1.1 million in funding to accelerate its growth, bringing its total funding to $2.3 million to date.

Founded by gaming industry veterans, Liberty Pixel has quickly emerged as a fast adapting player in the hybrid-casual gaming space. The company reached $1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in under eight months and now projects to achieve significant growth by the end of 2025.

"This investment allows us to double down on our growth trajectory, scale our operations, and deliver even more innovative experiences to players worldwide," said Michal Rahamim Maor, Co-Founder and COO of Liberty Pixel. "Our rapid revenue growth and strong player engagement validate our approach to creating games that are both fun and sustainable."

Liberty Pixel is best known for SkeeBoost, a modern twist on the classic arcade games experience, which has been gaining strong traction globally. The company is also developing two new anticipated titles that aim to expand its portfolio and deepen its footprint in the casual and hybrid-casual gaming markets.

Roll Masters – A fast-paced, skill-based arcade game designed to bring competitive, social gameplay to the casual space that will include real money prizes.

Merge Match: Bubble Puzzle – A vibrant, candy-themed merge puzzle game combining classic match & merge mechanics with fresh, strategic twists, offering hundreds of levels and live-ops events to keep players engaged.

"With SkeeBoost proving the demand for fun, innovative casual experiences, Roll Masters and Merge Match: Bubble Puzzle represent the next stage of our growth, we’ve shown that with the right combination of creativity, analytics, and live operations, we can bring games to market that truly resonate with players. This new funding will enable us to scale our team, invest in user acquisition, and enhance our live-ops infrastructure to deliver even more engaging experiences." Added Maor

The company is also harnessing cutting-edge AI technologies across its production pipeline, from generating concept art and accelerating graphic design to composing adaptive music and sound effects. Additionally, Liberty Pixel leverages AI-driven tools to optimize user acquisition campaigns, enabling faster iteration, smarter targeting, and more efficient growth. This approach allows the studio to maintain the speed and agility needed to thrive in the competitive mobile gaming market.

Looking ahead, Liberty Pixel plans to use the funds to expand its development and live-ops teams, grow its marketing efforts, and invest in new AI technologies to support its next stage of growth.

For more information, please visit www.libertypixel.games.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.