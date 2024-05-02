Liberty Pixel raises $1 million in Pre Seed Funding Round and is on a mission to build mobile games

Liberty Pixel Logo SkeeBoost Casual SkeeBall Game

The funding will be used to scale their flagship game SkeeBoost

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Israeli game developer Liberty Pixel has raised $1 million in a Pre Seed funding round, which was led by Spring Ventures with participation from Journey Ventures.

The company will use this funding to further its mission to build premium casual mobile games, utilising the capital to grow its team and attract top talent.

"At Liberty Pixel, we take pride in our work and in the fact that everybody on our close-knit team is able to make a significant impact with their professional and personal contributions," said Liberty Pixel co-founder and COO Michal Rahamim Maor.

"Together we have built SkeeBoost, a fast-paced casual game experience, wrapped in a unique skill based game, where players can progress by winning skill based matches against players across the world in various game modes such as battle royale and classic 1vs1"

"We believe our team has captured the style of play that our players want: exciting, innovative and emotional entertainment experiences. The traction that we're seeing since launch proves our theory that players love skill-based games and not pay-to-win schemes.

We are working hard to continue improving our fast-paced casual gaming experience."

A Skillful funding round

Since its launch in Q1 this year, SkeeBoost has earned thousands of players all over the world, and plans to use the funding to further scale the game, with the aim of turning it into one of the biggest games in the mobile space.

"We are extremely proud of our ability to grow and scale rapidly despite today's challenging financial environment," said Shay Hugi, CTO and Co-Founder of Liberty Pixel. "Having Spring Ventures join us on our mission is a huge vote of confidence in our team, and in our ability to continue establishing SkeeBoost as one of the industry's leading games."

