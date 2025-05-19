Liberty Pixel Surpasses 250,000 U.S. Players with SkeeBoost

Michal Rahamim Maor, Co-Founder & COO Of Liberty Pixel

The fast-growing mobile studio now reaches over 75,000 monthly active users - and it’s just getting started

We’re here to prove that mobile games can be smart, profitable, and full of heart” — Michal Rahamim Maor

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty Pixel, a bold new force in mobile gaming, has officially surpassed 250,000 players in the United States alone, with over 75,000 monthly active users and growing fast - fueled by the viral success of its flagship game, SkeeBoost.

At the heart of this meteoric rise is Co-Founder and COO Michal Rahamim Maor, a visionary leader whose creative instincts, operational brilliance, and deep understanding of the mobile gaming landscape have turned Liberty Pixel from an ambitious idea into a rocket ship.

Widely considered one of the most exciting minds in mobile gaming today, Michal is not just building a company - she’s shaping a movement. Her ability to craft user-first experiences that are both joyful and commercially sound is nothing short of extraordinary. She’s become a model for what modern gaming leadership looks like: bold, data-smart, emotionally intelligent, and relentlessly player-focused.

“She’s a generational genius,” says one industry executive. “What Michal is doing with Liberty Pixel feels less like strategy and more like magic.”

Since its launch, SkeeBoost - a modern twist on classic arcade skee-ball, has captured the imagination of casual gamers across the U.S., offering crisp physics, sun-drenched aesthetics, and a rewarding gameplay loop that feels fresh yet nostalgic. The game’s easy-to-pick-up, hard-to-master design has made it a favorite among players of all ages.

Behind the scenes, Liberty Pixel has quickly evolved into a lean, high-performing studio with a sharp focus on growth, creativity, and long-term retention. Its recent crossing of $1M in annual recurring revenue. achieved in less than a year - further validates the team's ability to turn great design into great business.

What’s Next?

With new features, real-money live ops, and two additional titles already in development, Liberty Pixel is preparing to scale even faster. Global expansion, community building, and premium content drops are all on the roadmap for 2025.

“We’re here to prove that mobile games can be smart, profitable, and full of heart,” says Michal Rahamim Maor. “Players deserve better, and we’re going to deliver it.”

As Liberty Pixel turns momentum into movement, one thing is clear: this is not a one-hit studio, it’s a studio on a mission.

Media Contact:

info@libertypixel.com

www.libertypixel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.