Bio-Lubricants Market to Reach USD $4.08 Billion by 2029 at 6.1% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Bio-Lubricants Market In 2025?

In recent times, there's been a robust expansion in the bio-lubricants market. Projections see this growth continuing as it increases from $3.06 billion in 2024 to $3.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth experienced in the previous period can be traced to governmental environmental policies and regulations, heightened worry about climate change and pollution, knowledge about the health risks of traditional lubricants, a surge in the demand for renewable and sustainable items, and growth in industries that have strict environmental standards, such as maritime and agriculture.

In the upcoming years, the bio-lubricants market size is anticipated to experience robust growth, surging to ""$4.08 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The projected expansion within the forecast period is due to an escalating emphasis on recycling and circular economy, encouragement and financial support from government bodies for environment-friendly technologies, increasing adoption particularly in the automotive and transportation sectors, heightened consumer awareness, and the surge in demand for eco-friendly products, as well as growth in emerging economies. The forecast period also foresees major trends like advancements in bio-based feedstock and technology, high-performance bio-lubricants, the use of bio-lubricants in electric vehicles, bio-hydraulic fluids, and bio-based metalworking fluids.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Bio-Lubricants Market?

The rise in environmental consciousness is projected to boost the expansion of the bio lubricants market. This consciousness about the environment signifies the understanding of nature and the decisions that either aid its health or inflict more damage. This awareness aids in the growth of the bio-lubricant market due to their excellent viscosity indexes and flashpoints, sturdy resistance to shear, and elevated biodegradability. For example, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, a UK government department committed to enhancing and safeguarding the environment, reported in April 2024 that urban background concentrations of ozone (O3) were at 66.8 µg/m3 in 2023, which is a 3% rise from 2022. As a result, the growing awareness of the environment is fueling the expansion of the bio-lubricants market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Bio-Lubricants Industry?

Major players in the Bio-Lubricants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Binol Biolubricants Ltd.

• British Petroleum plc

• Cargill Corporation

• Chevron Corporation

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

• ExxonMobil plc

• Klüber Lubrication München Se & Co. Kg

• Statoil Lubricants ASA

• TotalEnergies SE

• Castrol India Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Bio-Lubricants Market In The Globe?

The development of new products is becoming a crucial trend in the bio-lubricants market. Various prominent firms in this market are emphasizing on crafting new products to consolidate their stand. For example, Kluber Lubrication, a US-based chemical manufacturing corporation, ushered in specialty lubricants for the oil and gas industry in January 2023. These lubricants are robust, capable of surviving severe environmental conditions such as salt water, rain, wind, and intense temperatures. This results in reduced lubricant use, fewer maintenance and repair interruptions, and prolonged component lifespan. Interestingly, these unique lubricants are the result of thorough research and development conducted in India.

What Segments Are Covered In The Bio-Lubricants Market Report?

The bio-lubricantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Base Oil: Vegetable Oil, Animal Fat, Other Base Oils

2) By Application: Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Chainsaw Oil, Mold release agents, Two-cycle engine Oils, Gear Oils, Greases, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Industrial, Commercial Transport, Consumer Automobile, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Vegetable Oil: Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil

2) By Animal Fat: Tallow, Lard, Fish Oil

3) By Other Base Oils: Synthetic Ester Oils, Bio-Based Paraffins, Other Biogenic Oils

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Bio-Lubricants Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for bio-lubricants. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming years. The Bio-Lubricants Global Market Report 2025 encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

