Hormonal Contraceptives Market to Reach $15.46 Billion by 2029 with 1.8% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size And Growth?
There has been a nominal expansion in the hormonal contraceptives market lately. The market value will rise from $14.28 billion in 2024 to $14.4 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9%. Factors such as government policies, a surge in contraceptive usage, an escalation in pharmaceutical research & development spending, augmented healthcare outlay, and a growth in healthcare institutions are responsible for this upward trend in the past.

The market size for hormonal contraceptives is predicted to see a slight expansion in the coming years, escalating to ""$15.46 billion"" by 2029 with a CAGR of 1.8%. Factors contributing to this growth in the prediction period include the rise in consciousness about family planning, enhanced expenditure on research and development, increment in healthcare outlays and joint efforts between different organizations. Future trends contain investing in long-lasting vaginal rings and AI applications for medication adherence, introducing fresh, innovative products, investing in environment-friendly estrogen profiles, enhanced progestogen-only birth control pills and ongoing investments in long-term drug delivery systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Hormonal Contraceptives Market?
The rise in understanding of hormonal contraceptives has led to a population that is informed and proactive, enabling them to make decisions that line up with their lifestyles and fertility objectives. The more knowledge people have about birth control methods, the more equipped they become to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. This subsequently results in a higher acceptance of hormonal contraceptives that match their family planning and lifestyle choices. For example, in September 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations' special agency based in Switzerland that focuses on international public health, revealed that in 2022, the predicted worldwide use of contraception, including all methods, was 65%. Meanwhile, the use of modern contraceptive methods among married women or those in a union was at 58.7%. The global satisfaction rate for modern family planning methods among women aged 15–49 is projected to reach 77.5% in 2022. A heightened awareness about the benefits and use of contraceptives considerably boosts the hormonal contraceptives market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hormonal Contraceptives Market?
Major players in the Hormonal Contraceptives include:
• Bayer AG
• Merck & Co. Inc
• Viatris
• Gedeon Richter
• AbbVie
• Pfizer
• Teva Pharmaceuticals
• Mayne Pharma Group Limited
• Lupin Limited
• HLL Lifecare Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Hormonal Contraceptives Market?
Industries are taking innovative strides towards the production of chewable, low-dose oral contraceptives, aiming to mitigate side effects. The effort towards chewable contraceptives is aimed at not only limiting side effects but also facilitating a daily routine for patients using these contraceptives. These pills are already available as over-the-counter items. Leading businesses like Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Walter Chilcott, and Watson Pharmaceuticals are some prominent examples of companies manufacturing and marketing chewable low-dose oral contraceptives.

How Is The Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segmented?
The hormonal contraceptives market covered in this report is segmented –
1) By Product : Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Vaginal Rings, Others
2) By End User : Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
3) By Hormones : Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones
4) By Distribution Channel : Drug Stores, Gynecology Or Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:
1) By Pills: Combined Oral Contraceptives (COCs), Progestin-Only Pills (POPs), Emergency Contraceptive Pills
2) By Injectable Birth Control: Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (DMPA), Combination Injectable Contraceptives, Subdermal Implants
3) By Vaginal Rings: NuvaRing, Annovera, Other Hormonal Vaginal Rings
4) By Others: Transdermal Patches, Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) with Hormones, Hormonal Implants, Contraceptive Tablets For Men

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Hormonal Contraceptives Market?
In 2024, North America held the dominant market share for hormonal contraceptives. The Middle East, however, is projected to experience the most rapid growth in this market in the estimated period. The market report for hormonal contraceptives encompasses region such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

