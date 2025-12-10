Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Much Is The Medical Marijuana Market Worth?

The market size for medical marijuana has experienced swift expansion in the past few years. The market, which is anticipated to surge from $32.96 billion in 2024 to $39.52 billion in 2025, is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. This notable growth in the historical timeline can be ascribed to modifications in regulatory frameworks, increasing recognition of cannabis' medicinal uses, enlargement of the list of medical conditions that it can treat, patient inclination towards alternative therapies, and changing perspectives among healthcare providers.

The healthcare cannabis industry is anticipated to witness substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a worth of ""$87.2 billion in 2029, growing annually at a compound rate of 21.9%. Several factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include ongoing changes in regulations, medical investigations and evidences, patient learning and consciousness, an increase in the variety of medical marijuana products, and its adoption into conventional healthcare. The forecast period is also expected to see key trends such as collaborations with customary healthcare providers, emphasis on personalized treatment plans, standardization of dosage and labels, and investment as well as mergers & acquisitions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Medical Marijuana Market?

The demand for the medical marijuana market is anticipated to rise as the occurrence of cancer escalates. Cancer is a disease characterized by the uncontrollable proliferation of certain body cells that invade other areas of the body. Medical marijuana is used to alleviate neuropathy, nausea, pain, vomiting, appetite issues, and weight loss in cancer patients. For example, in February 2024, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based entity focused on global public health, projected that by 2050, over 35 million new cancer cases would emerge. This is a 77% increase from the 20 million cases estimated for 2022. Therefore, the surge in cancer incidence will fuel the expansion of the medical marijuana market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Medical Marijuana Market?

Major players in the Medical Marijuana include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

• Trulieve Cannabis Corp

• Green Thumb Industries GTI Inc.

• Cresco Labs Inc.

• Tilray Inc

• Aphria Inc.

• Canopy Growth Corporation

• Jushi Holdings Inc.

• TerrAscend Corp.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Medical Marijuana Market?

Strategic collaborations are emerging as a significant trend in the medical marijuana market. Key players in this sector are concentrating their efforts on forming strategic alliances as means to broaden their market presence and maximize the use of mutual resources. An example of this is found in October 2024, when Trulieve Cannabis Corp, an American cannabis retail company, formed a partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis, an American firm that specializes in wellness brands. Through this partnership, Trulieve aims to bolster its product range with Black Buddha's wellness-oriented cannabis items, particularly the BLYSS and DREAM lines, which have a reputation for their therapeutic advantages and carefully selected terpene profiles. In another development in January 2022, Trulieve Cannabis Corp extended its collaboration with Connected Cannabis Co, a premier cannabis cultivation company based in the US. The primary objective of this extended partnership is to keep up a collection of proprietary top-shelf strains.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Medical Marijuana Market Share?

The medical marijuana market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Dried Flower, Extract Form

2) By Type: Flower, Concentrate, Edibles, Other Types

3) By Application: Pain Management, Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, Migraines, Depression And Anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, Cancer, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Dried Flower: Indica Strains, Sativa Strains, Hybrid Strains

2) By Extract Form: Oils, Tinctures, Concentrates, Edibles

What Are The Regional Trends In The Medical Marijuana Market?

In 2024, North America led in the medical marijuana market. Predictions for the fastest growing region in this market point to Asia-Pacific during the forecasted period. The report on the medical marijuana market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

