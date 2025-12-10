Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Reach USD $6.05 Billion by 2029 at 9.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Meningococcal Vaccines Market In 2025?

The market for meningococcal vaccines has seen robust growth in the recent past. Projected expansion from $3.89 billion in 2024 to $4.26 billion in 2025 confirms this trend, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to a variety of factors, including disease incidence, developments in global travel trends, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, readiness for epidemics, and the extent of health insurance coverage.

In the coming years, the meningococcal vaccines market is projected to experience robust growth. It is anticipated to expand to ""$6.05 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The reasons for this growth in the forecast period can be associated with the development of new strains, heightened globalization, increased healthcare investments, health initiatives, and alterations in regulatory frameworks. Foreseen trends for this period include customized vaccines, electronic vaccination histories, gene modification technologies, multi-valent vaccines, and subscription-style vaccine schemes.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Meningococcal Vaccines Market?

The forward trajectory of the meningococcal vaccine market is expected to be bolstered by rising healthcare expenditures. Healthcare encompasses various facets like residential care institutions, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities for individuals grappling with mental illnesses, and similar amenities for those suffering from mental retardation. The high costs associated with the newer generations of vaccines in comparison to their earlier versions have become a pivotal point of debate on whether the merits of these new vaccinations are justifiable given their high prices. Evaluating the overall socio-economic benefits of vaccination has emerged as a crucial research area in the context of vaccine valuation. For instance, a May 2022 article published by the American Medical Association, a professional union and lobbying group of physicians and medical students based in the U.S, revealed that healthcare spending in the country escalated by 9.7% to reach a staggering $4.1 trillion, translating to $12,530 per person. This growth rate is remarkably higher than what was observed in 2019 (4.3%). As such, the surge in healthcare expenses is fuelling the expansion of the meningococcal vaccine market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Meningococcal Vaccines Industry?

Major players in the Meningococcal Vaccines include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Sanofi Pasteur

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Bio-Manguinhos

• Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Bavarian Nordic A/S

• Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

• China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm)

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Meningococcal Vaccines Industry?

Leading players in the meningococcal vaccines market are innovating new vaccines to prevent different serogroups, which is assisting in increasing their earnings in the market. Meningococcal vaccines are preventative solutions meant to defend people from infections resulting from specific serogroups of the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. For example, Pfizer Inc., an American pharmaceutical firm, received FDA approval in October 2023 for its vaccine named PENBRAYA. Offering extensive serogroup shielding, PENBRAYA is the most all-embracing meningococcal vaccine approved in the U.S., defending against groups A, B, C, W, and Y. The FDA approval is primarily based on solid Phase 2 and 3 trial data which confirmed non-inferior immunogenicity to Trumenba + Menveo across all serogroups and displayed positive safety. Pfizer made an announcement in September 2022 which revealed encouraging results from a Phase 3 trial that assessed PENBRAYA against existing authorized meningococcal vaccines in regard to safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report?

The meningococcal vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vaccine Type: Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Polysaccharide, Subcapsular Vaccine

2) By Serotype: Men Acwy, Men B/Bc, Men C

3) By Age Group: Infants, Children, Adolescents and Young Adults, Adults

4) By Distribution Channel:: Pharmacies, Community Clinics, Public Health Agencies, Other Channels

5) By End user: Hospitals, Research, Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine: Quadrivalent Conjugate Vaccine (MenACWY), Bivalent Conjugate Vaccine

2) By Polysaccharide Vaccine: Meningococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (MPSV4), Group C Polysaccharide Vaccine

3) By Subcapsular Vaccine: Meningococcal B Vaccine (MenB), Combination Subcapsular Vaccines

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Meningococcal Vaccines Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the market for meningococcal vaccines. It is foreseen that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in this market during the anticipated period. The market report for meningococcal vaccines encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

