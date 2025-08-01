A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards Call for Nominations

Installation Design Awards

A’ Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Nominations for A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards. The A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards are open for entries by Installation Designers, Experiential Design Studios, Interactive Design Agencies, Immersive Technology Experts, Virtual Reality Developers, Augmented Reality Designers, Multimedia Artists, Digital Artists, Game Designers, Motion Graphics Designers, Sound Designers, Light Artists, Performance Artists, Event Planners, Installation Brands, Installation Manufacturers, Art Directors, Theater Set Designers, Projection Mapping Specialists, Spatial Designers, Interior Designers, Architectural Firms, Landscape Architects, Public Art Creators, Cultural Institutions, Art Curators, Installation Professionals, Innovation Managers, Experience Designers, Customer Experience Consultants, Installation Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join, participants can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Installation Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Installation Awards consideration.Installation Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards is on September 30, 2025. Results of the A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards will be announced on May 1, 2026. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Installation Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards : Sculptural Installations, Light Installations, Sound Installations, Digital Installations, Kinetic Installations, Site-Specific Installations, Interactive Installations, Performance Installations and More. Installation Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/174 Award for Good Installation Design The A’ Design Prize for A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Installation Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Installation Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards.Installation Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=174 to see past winners of the A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/174 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by recognizing the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Interactive, Experiential and Immersive Design Installations Awards please visit designaward.com

