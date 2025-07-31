Senate Bill 915 Printer's Number 1091
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1091
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
915
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO,
VOGEL, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, ARGALL AND CULVER, JULY 31, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 31, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in riot, disorderly conduct and
related offenses, further providing for the offense of riot.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5501 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5501. Riot.
(a) Participation.--A person is guilty of riot, a felony of
the third degree, if he participates with two or more others in
a course of disorderly conduct:
(1) with intent to commit or facilitate the commission
of a felony or misdemeanor;
(2) with intent to prevent or coerce official action; or
(3) when the actor or any other participant to the
knowledge of the actor uses or plans to use a firearm or
other deadly weapon.
(b) Organization of riot.--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
