Senate Bill 915 Printer's Number 1091

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1091

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

915

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO,

VOGEL, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, ARGALL AND CULVER, JULY 31, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JULY 31, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in riot, disorderly conduct and

related offenses, further providing for the offense of riot.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5501 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 5501. Riot.

(a) Participation.--A person is guilty of riot, a felony of

the third degree, if he participates with two or more others in

a course of disorderly conduct:

(1) with intent to commit or facilitate the commission

of a felony or misdemeanor;

(2) with intent to prevent or coerce official action; or

(3) when the actor or any other participant to the

knowledge of the actor uses or plans to use a firearm or

other deadly weapon.

(b) Organization of riot.--

