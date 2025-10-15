Senate Resolution 173 Printer's Number 1228

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1228

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

173

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI,

COSTA, CULVER, FARRY, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO,

PISCIOTTANO, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE AND VOGEL,

OCTOBER 15, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 15, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2025 as "Down Syndrome

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Down syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in

approximately one in every 700 births; and

WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, trisomy 21,

is due to an error in cell division, just prior to or during

conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead

of two, resulting in an individual being born with 47 instead of

46 chromosomes in each cell; and

WHEREAS, While most data on the matter are estimates updated

from infrequently reassessed studies, the total population of

individuals living with Down syndrome in the United States is

believed to be in the hundreds of thousands; and

WHEREAS, Thanks to advances in medical treatments and

continuing research, life expectancy for individuals with Down

syndrome has increased from 10 years of age in 1960 to nearly 60

years of age today according to the most recent Centers for

