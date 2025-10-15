Senate Resolution 173 Printer's Number 1228
PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1228
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
173
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, BROWN, CAPPELLETTI,
COSTA, CULVER, FARRY, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, MASTRIANO,
PISCIOTTANO, ROTHMAN, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE AND VOGEL,
OCTOBER 15, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 15, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2025 as "Down Syndrome
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Down syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in
approximately one in every 700 births; and
WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, trisomy 21,
is due to an error in cell division, just prior to or during
conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead
of two, resulting in an individual being born with 47 instead of
46 chromosomes in each cell; and
WHEREAS, While most data on the matter are estimates updated
from infrequently reassessed studies, the total population of
individuals living with Down syndrome in the United States is
believed to be in the hundreds of thousands; and
WHEREAS, Thanks to advances in medical treatments and
continuing research, life expectancy for individuals with Down
syndrome has increased from 10 years of age in 1960 to nearly 60
years of age today according to the most recent Centers for
