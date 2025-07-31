Senate Bill 957 Printer's Number 1086
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Autologous blood." Blood donated and stored for later
transfusion to the same individual.
"Blood provider." A licensed entity, organization or
institution that collects, stores, processes, distributes or
supplies human blood or blood components for transfusion
purposes, including, but not limited to, blood banks, blood
centers and hospital-based transfusion services.
"Directed donation." A blood donation made by a specifically
designated individual for transfusion to a named recipient.
"Informed consent." A voluntary agreement to a medical
procedure after full disclosure of relevant facts, including the
vaccination status of blood used in transfusions.
"Medical facility." A hospital, clinic, ambulatory surgical
center, outpatient care center or other health care institution
licensed by the Commonwealth to provide medical treatment,
including procedures involving blood transfusions.
"Provider." A licensed physician, nurse or other health care
professional authorized to perform or supervise medical
procedures, including the administration of blood transfusions,
within the scope of their professional practice.
"Vaccination status." The record of whether a blood donor
has received any vaccines, including, but not limited to, COVID-
19 or mRNA-based vaccines.
Section 4. Patient rights to blood selection.
(a) Right to autologous blood.--A patient may elect to
