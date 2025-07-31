Senate Bill 957 Printer's Number 1086

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - supply.

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Autologous blood." Blood donated and stored for later

transfusion to the same individual.

"Blood provider." A licensed entity, organization or

institution that collects, stores, processes, distributes or

supplies human blood or blood components for transfusion

purposes, including, but not limited to, blood banks, blood

centers and hospital-based transfusion services.

"Directed donation." A blood donation made by a specifically

designated individual for transfusion to a named recipient.

"Informed consent." A voluntary agreement to a medical

procedure after full disclosure of relevant facts, including the

vaccination status of blood used in transfusions.

"Medical facility." A hospital, clinic, ambulatory surgical

center, outpatient care center or other health care institution

licensed by the Commonwealth to provide medical treatment,

including procedures involving blood transfusions.

"Provider." A licensed physician, nurse or other health care

professional authorized to perform or supervise medical

procedures, including the administration of blood transfusions,

within the scope of their professional practice.

"Vaccination status." The record of whether a blood donor

has received any vaccines, including, but not limited to, COVID-

19 or mRNA-based vaccines.

Section 4. Patient rights to blood selection.

(a) Right to autologous blood.--A patient may elect to

20250SB0957PN1086 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30