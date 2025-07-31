Submit Release
Senate Bill 917 Printer's Number 1093

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1093

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

917

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, STEFANO, VOGEL, BROWN,

FLYNN, ROBINSON AND ARGALL, JULY 31, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 31, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in serious traffic offenses, further providing for

the offense of homicide by vehicle while driving under

influence.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3735 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 3735. Homicide by vehicle while driving under influence.

* * *

(c) Sentencing enhancement.--The Pennsylvania Commission on

Sentencing, under 42 Pa.C.S. § 2154 (relating to adoption of

guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a sentencing

enhancement for the offense under this section if the following

are found in the defendant's blood or breath in violation of

section 3802:

(1) multiple controlled substances specified under

section 3802(d)(1); or

(2) alcohol and at least one controlled substance

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

