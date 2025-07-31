Senate Bill 917 Printer's Number 1093
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1093
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
917
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, STEFANO, VOGEL, BROWN,
FLYNN, ROBINSON AND ARGALL, JULY 31, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 31, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in serious traffic offenses, further providing for
the offense of homicide by vehicle while driving under
influence.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3735 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 3735. Homicide by vehicle while driving under influence.
* * *
(c) Sentencing enhancement.--The Pennsylvania Commission on
Sentencing, under 42 Pa.C.S. § 2154 (relating to adoption of
guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a sentencing
enhancement for the offense under this section if the following
are found in the defendant's blood or breath in violation of
section 3802:
(1) multiple controlled substances specified under
section 3802(d)(1); or
(2) alcohol and at least one controlled substance
