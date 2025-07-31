Submit Release
Senate Resolution 135 Printer's Number 1096

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1096

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

135

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, YAW, AUMENT, MASTRIANO, DUSH,

ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, BROOKS,

BOSCOLA, BROWN, KEARNEY, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES, MARTIN,

HAYWOOD, KANE, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN, CULVER, SCHWANK,

TARTAGLIONE, MILLER AND STEFANO, JULY 31, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 31, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Honoring all Pennsylvania veterans who served during war and

peace on the occasion of "Veterans Day," November 11, 2025.

WHEREAS, In 1918, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in

the eleventh month, the world rejoiced and celebrated because

after four years of bitter war, an armistice was signed that

declared the "war to end all wars" over; and

WHEREAS, November 11 was set aside as "Armistice Day" in the

United States to remember the sacrifices men and women made

during World War I in order to ensure a lasting peace; and

WHEREAS, On "Armistice Day," soldiers who survived the war

marched in parades through their hometowns, and politicians,

public officials and veteran officers gave speeches and held

ceremonies of thanks for the peace they had won; and

WHEREAS, The United States Congress voted "Armistice Day" a

legal holiday in 1938, but Americans realized that the previous

war would not be the last one; and

