Senate Bill 699 Printer's Number 1097
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1097
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
699
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, COSTA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI
AND VOGEL, JULY 31, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JULY 31, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213),
entitled "An act providing for the sale of electric energy
generated from renewable and environmentally beneficial
sources, for the acquisition of electric energy generated
from renewable and environmentally beneficial sources by
electric distribution and supply companies and for the powers
and duties of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission,"
further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "alternative energy sources"
and "tier I alternative energy source" in section 2 of the act
of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213), known as the
Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act, are amended by
adding paragraphs to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Alternative energy sources." The term shall include the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.