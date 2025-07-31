Senate Bill 699 Printer's Number 1097

PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1097

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

699

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, COSTA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI

AND VOGEL, JULY 31, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JULY 31, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213),

entitled "An act providing for the sale of electric energy

generated from renewable and environmentally beneficial

sources, for the acquisition of electric energy generated

from renewable and environmentally beneficial sources by

electric distribution and supply companies and for the powers

and duties of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission,"

further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "alternative energy sources"

and "tier I alternative energy source" in section 2 of the act

of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213), known as the

Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act, are amended by

adding paragraphs to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Alternative energy sources." The term shall include the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21