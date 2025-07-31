Senate Bill 962 Printer's Number 1100
PENNSYLVANIA, July 31 - account for and pay over the tax, in addition to other penalties
provided by law, commits a misdemeanor and shall, upon
conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine not exceeding $25,000 or
to imprisonment not exceeding two years, or both.
(c) Failure to supply records or information.--A person
required under this subpart to pay a tax, make a return, keep
records or supply information who willfully fails to pay the
tax, make the return, keep records or supply information at the
time required by law or regulations, in addition to other
penalties provided by law, commits a misdemeanor and shall, upon
conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine not exceeding $5,000 or
to imprisonment not exceeding two years, or both.
(d) False statements or claims.--A person who willfully
makes and subscribes a return, statement or other document that
is verified by a written declaration to be made under the
penalties of perjury and which the person does not believe to be
true and correct as to every material matter, or willfully aids
or assists in, procures, counsels or advises the preparation or
presentation of a return, affidavit, claim or other document
which is fraudulent or is false as to a material matter, whether
or not the falsity or fraud is with the knowledge or consent of
the person authorized or required to present the return,
affidavit, claim or document, commits a misdemeanor and shall,
upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine not exceeding $5,000
or to imprisonment not exceeding two years, or both.
(e) Fraudulent information.--A person who willfully delivers
or discloses to the department a list, return, account,
statement or other document known by the person to be fraudulent
or false as to a material matter commits a misdemeanor and
shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine not exceeding
20250SB0962PN1100 - 304 -
