Peacemeal by Liying Peng Wins Bronze in A' Mobile Technology Awards

Innovative Wellness App Recognized for User-Centered Design and Compassionate Approach to Weight Gain Support

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of mobile design, has announced Peacemeal by Liying Peng as the Bronze Winner in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category. This recognition highlights the app's exceptional design, which focuses on providing compassionate support for individuals struggling to gain weight, filling a critical gap in the wellness market.Peacemeal's innovative approach to weight gain support aligns with the growing demand for inclusive and user-centered wellness tools. By addressing the unique challenges faced by underweight individuals, the app offers practical benefits for users seeking to rebuild a healthy relationship with food and their bodies. This recognition underscores the importance of designing mobile applications that cater to diverse needs and experiences.Peacemeal stands out in the market through its thoughtful combination of features, including mindful eating guidance, nutrition-based recipe recommendations, mood logging, and gamified goals. The app's warm and supportive interface creates a safe space for users to engage with their wellness journey, emphasizing emotional awareness and positive reinforcement. By reframing eating as a nourishing ritual, Peacemeal encourages the development of healthier habits and a more balanced relationship with food.The Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Liying Peng's dedication to creating meaningful and impactful mobile experiences. This recognition is expected to inspire further innovation in the wellness app space, encouraging designers and developers to prioritize user-centered approaches that address the diverse needs of individuals. As Peacemeal continues to support its users, this award reinforces the app's potential to make a positive difference in people's lives.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Liying PengLiying Peng is a multidisciplinary designer with over five years of experience shaping global product experiences through the lens of user-centered design. She currently works at Whirlpool Corporation, where she leads UX initiatives for award-winning consumer products. With a background in visual communication and product innovation, Peng contributes to the design community as a jury member, speaker, and advocate for culturally relevant, inclusive design practices.About Liying PengLiying Peng is a multidisciplinary designer specializing in user experience, interaction design, and product innovation. With a background that bridges visual communication and digital product design, she brings a thoughtful, research-informed approach to creating tools that improve everyday life. Her work spans industries such as wellness, home appliances, and lifestyle, with a focus on designing intuitive, human-centered experiences that address real-world needs. Liying has collaborated with cross-functional teams across global organizations and has contributed to the launch of award-winning products. She is experienced in leading projects from early-stage concept development through to final execution, often integrating insights from user research into scalable design systems.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution and innovative use of technology, as determined by a rigorous evaluation process based on criteria such as user interface clarity, responsive design efficiency, functionality, aesthetic appeal, accessibility, and performance optimization. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of a designer's skill in developing thoughtful, user-centered solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being within the mobile technologies, applications, and software design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional mobile and software design projects from a diverse range of participants, including pioneering designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the mobile and software design industries. The A' Design Award is committed to promoting superior products and projects that benefit society, with the ultimate goal of creating a better world through the power of good design. With a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and inspires future innovation in the field. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://mobiletechnologyawards.com

