Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust partners with inploi to tackle staffing challenge and transform candidate experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, one of the UK’s leading providers of mental health and community services, has partnered with inploi to launch a modern NHS Careers Site. This collaboration represents a pivotal step forward in addressing the NHS staffing challenge, transforming how the Trust attracts, engages, and supports candidates.

Serving over two million people across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Wiltshire, and beyond, Oxford Health faces growing challenges, including national workforce shortages and increasing competition for talent across sectors. Its previous careers site struggled to meet the needs of today’s candidates and offered limited accessibility, no mobile optimisation, and minimal insight into candidate behaviour or application data.

In collaboration with inploi, the candidate experience platform built for high-volume hiring, the Trust has reimagined its digital hiring journey. The new careers site is mobile-optimised and fully branded to create a seamless and inclusive experience for all candidates. It simplifies the job search and application process while offering real-time analytics to inform better hiring decisions, working as the front end to its Trac applicant tracking system.

“We knew we needed to do more to modernise how we reach and engage future colleagues, especially given the workforce challenges facing the NHS. This partnership has allowed us to reimagine our digital candidate journey in a way that’s data-informed and aligned with the values of Oxford Health. It’s a meaningful step forward not just for our team, but for the people and communities we serve.” said Tara O’Brien, Head of Resourcing at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The platform also reflects the Trust’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, featuring designs that support neurodiverse candidates and those with disabilities. By offering a more engaging and transparent experience, the new site not only attracts talent but ensures candidates feel supported from their very first interaction.

Matthew de la Hey, CEO and co-founder of inploi, commented: “This project represents a meaningful innovation in NHS recruitment. Integrating with Trac - one of the most widely used systems across the health service - demonstrates how installed infrastructure doesn’t need to be a blocker to modern, efficient hiring. In the context of severe workforce shortages, tight budgets, and rising agency costs, Trusts need to accelerate time to hire and reduce candidate drop-out. We’re proud to support Oxford Health in doing just that: giving candidates a better experience, and recruitment teams the tools they need to work smarter and faster. This is what modernising NHS hiring looks like.”

ENDS

About inploi

inploi, based in London and founded by Matthew de la Hey and Alex Hanson-Smith, is the leading candidate experience solution for enterprises with high volume hiring needs.

inploi’s platform integrates with clients’ existing Applicant Tracking Systems to deliver candidate experiences, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of talent and recruitment teams. The suite of SaaS solutions reduces recruitment marketing spend, increases application conversion rates, and provides granular visibility across the hiring funnel from source-to-hire. inploi is trusted by blue-chip clients such as FTSE-listed Compass Group, A.S. Watson, the largest health and personal beauty retailer globally, and PureGym, the largest gym operator in Europe.

See the inploi website for more information www.inploi.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.