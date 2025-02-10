PureGym lifts hiring to the next level with inploi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureGym, the UK’s largest gym chain, has chosen inploi, the candidate experience platform for enterprises with high volume hiring needs, to transform its talent attraction strategy and candidate experience.

With over 600 gyms across six countries and three continents, PureGym supports over 6,000 employees and serves two million members. As it continues its ambitious global growth, ensuring a seamless, efficient hiring process is paramount.

Having gone live with inploi’s platform on January 1st, PureGym has already seen a year-on-year increase of 109% in the number of candidates that have progressed forward in the hiring process. Its new streamlined application process, featuring inploi’s chatbot technology, has reduced application completion time from 5 minutes to 40 seconds demonstrating the immediate impact of inploi’s platform.

PureGym faced significant challenges in its recruitment process, including an outdated and restrictive candidate experience that hindered its ability to engage with top talent. Its team relied on time-consuming, manual methods to collect data and compare performance across multiple ATSs, and its talent attraction efforts were fragmented, with disjointed publisher relationships and no utilisation of social media advertising.

To address these challenges, inploi is using automation and programmatic tools to manage job board distribution, drive efficiency and scale PureGym’s outreach. inploi has also developed new, engaging candidate journeys to attract and convert quality candidates while effectively screening unsuitable applicants. On top of this, a live dashboard provides a one-stop shop for performance metrics and a clear view of the end-to-end candidate journey, empowering data-driven decisions.

Jerry James, Talent Acquisition Partner, PureGym, commented: “As the UK’s largest gym chain, attracting top talent is critical to our success. Partnering with inploi allows us to modernise and streamline our recruitment process, ensuring we not only reach the right candidates but also provide them with a seamless and engaging experience from start to finish.”

Matthew de la Hey, CEO and co-founder at inploi, added: “High-volume hiring comes with unique challenges, and our platform is designed to streamline and enhance every step of the journey. PureGym’s 109% year-on-year increase in candidate progression is just the beginning. By leveraging automation, programmatic tools, and social media engagement, we’re helping PureGym scale efficiently while connecting with the people they need to grow.”



