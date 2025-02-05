inploi grows enterprise client base by +150% in 2024, as it begins international expansion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inploi, the candidate experience platform for enterprises with high volume hiring needs, has grown its customer base over 150% in 2024.

New and renewed partnerships over the past year include leading brands wagamama, GAIL’s Bakery, The Compass Group, and Côte Brasserie, reflecting the trust placed by leading employers in inploi’s talent acquisition solutions. A growing list of customers are achieving material improvements to their hiring KPIs.

For example, inploi’s technology has delivered material improvements in the recruitment experience for both candidates and companies alike: GAIL’s saw a 25% increase in completed applications, 20% growth in hires, and a 30% reduction in media spend, Haven celebrated 58% more job views convert into completed applications with a cost per application that was 35% lower, and wagamama halved its media spend.

Looking to the year ahead, the inploi team is focussed on consolidating its market leading position in the UK while acquiring initial customers in the U.S. market, having laid the groundwork and infrastructure to support this international growth in 2024. As part of its sustainable scaling strategy – including plans to more than double the size of the business and deliver over 100% ARR growth – inploi is focusing on high-impact hires across sales, marketing, and product.

In 2025, inploi will begin rolling out AI-powered tools to further enhance the candidate journey and help clients achieve measurable ROI. Features such as Natural Language Search, orchestration tools, and dynamic candidate matching are slated for phased launches throughout the year. These innovations will build on inploi’s composable and headless product architecture, empowering clients to create tailored, scalable hiring experiences.

"Bringing all hiring data together in one place gives our clients a clear, single source of truth. It’s about enabling smarter, data-driven decisions that make hiring more efficient and impactful," said Alex Hanson-Smith, CTPO and co-founder of inploi. "This is how we help our clients streamline their processes and drive meaningful results."

In December 2024, inploi achieved the ISO27001 accreditation, underscoring its commitment to the highest standards of information and organisational security in support of delivering hiring solutions to major global enterprises that are secure and reliable. inploi’s commitment to ethical and transparent development also includes readiness for AI compliance standards, such as the EU AI Act, positioning inploi as a trusted partner for forward-thinking organisations.

In the past 12 months, the company celebrated significant milestones, including winning the Startup Innovation Award at HR Technologies UK and the Talent Tech Innovation Award at the TIARA Awards. It was also shortlisted for Best Use of Technology and Innovation at the British HR Awards. Further validating its leadership in the human capital management technology segment y, inploi was recognised on Fosway’s Talent Acquisition 9-Grid as a Potential Challenger.

“In 2025, we’re stepping forward with focus, momentum, and big ambitions,” said Matthew de la Hey, CEO and co-founder of inploi. “Last year laid the foundations for greater and accelerating scale as we continue to innovate and with a growing number of forward looking talent acquisition teams across the world.”

With plans to expand its global footprint, increase the number of HR technologies the inploi platform integrates with to over 150, and expand its partnership network, inploi is poised to deliver significant growth in 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.