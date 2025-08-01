Punta Piedra by Marcello Rodriguez Pons Receives Silver in A' Urban Design Awards

Punta Piedra

Innovative Waterfront Microcity in Uruguay Recognized for Excellence in Urban Planning and Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of urban planning design, has announced Punta Piedra by Marcello Rodriguez Pons as the Silver winner in the Urban Planning and Urban Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Punta Piedra as an outstanding example of innovative and sustainable urban development.Punta Piedra's Silver A' Design Award is a testament to its relevance in addressing current urban planning challenges. By embracing a human-scale, ecologically-oriented approach based on the 15-minute city concept, Punta Piedra aligns with the growing demand for livable, sustainable, and accessible urban environments. This recognition underscores the project's potential to inspire and influence future urban planning practices.Designed as an elliptical boulevard called the Gran Via, Punta Piedra seamlessly integrates residences, offices, commercial and cultural areas, nurseries, schools, a yacht club, promenade, parks, and beaches along its path from the inland forest to the River de la Plata. This diverse mix of functionalities and public spaces creates a vibrant, 24/7 microcity that fosters community engagement and enhances the quality of life for its residents.The Silver A' Design Award for Punta Piedra serves as a catalyst for Marcello Rodriguez Pons and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of urban planning and design. This recognition not only validates the project's innovative approach but also encourages further exploration of sustainable, human-centric urban development strategies. As Punta Piedra moves forward, it has the potential to set new standards and inspire similar initiatives worldwide.Interested parties may learn more at:About Marcello Rodriguez PonsMarcello Rodriguez Pons is an accomplished architect and urban planner from Argentina. With a passion for designing elegant and efficient buildings that enhance the lives of people and cities around the globe, Rodriguez Pons brings a wealth of expertise and creativity to his projects. His work showcases a deep understanding of urban dynamics and a commitment to creating spaces that foster community engagement and well-being.About Rodriguez Pons ArchitectsRodriguez Pons Architects is a multi-disciplinary architectural and urban planning company with a proven track record of projects in over 20 countries. From conceptual designs to completed works, the firm's portfolio spans a wide range of scales, including everyday products, vibrant hotels, and even the masterplan of a new city. Driven by the belief that each project contributes to shaping a better future, Rodriguez Pons Architects strives to push society and cities closer to the ideal living environment.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the field of Urban Planning and Urban Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of urban planning and design. The award celebrates designs that demonstrate innovative approaches, sustainable development integration, community engagement, historical context consideration, accessibility enhancement, pedestrian-friendly design, public space utilization, green space incorporation, transportation network efficiency, resilience to climate change, mixed-use development, economic growth potential, aesthetic appeal, cultural heritage preservation, urban density management, smart city integration, infrastructure improvement, social equity promotion, safety and security measures, and quality of life improvement.About A' Design AwardThe A' City Planning and Urban Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including renowned urban planners, innovative design studios, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential figures in the urban planning and design industries. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the chance to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional urban planning and design skills, contributing to the advancement of the field and shaping future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in urban planning and design, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and promote superior products and projects that positively impact the global community, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://urbanplanningawards.com

