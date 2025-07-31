Affordable Housing Units Open In Saskatoon

CANADA, July 31 - Released on July 31, 2025

Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced that individuals with low incomes will now have access to more affordable housing in Saskatoon thanks to a $1.1 million investment from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

The new fourplex located at 501 Avenue H South includes two accessible one-bedroom units and two bachelor units, giving four individuals renting through the Saskatoon Housing Authority (SHA) a place to call home.

Funding for this development has been provided through the National Housing Strategy - Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative. The units are owned by the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and the SHA will manage maintenance and rentals at the building.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

"Our new government was elected on a promise to build Canada," Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger said. "The federal government is committed to working with provinces and territories to provide people in communities like Saskatoon the support they need to access adequate, affordable housing. This new housing development announced today is another step toward making sure every Canadian has a safe, comfortable place to live."

"The opening of the four new housing units in Saskatoon expands access to affordable homes, while creating spaces that promote safety, security and brighter futures," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Terry Jenson said. "The development reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding affordable housing across the province."

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10 plus year, $115 plus billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of March 2025, the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

Through the 2025-26 Government of Saskatchewan budget, continued provincial capital investment of $9.6 million will support repairs, maintenance, and the replacement of major building components in provincially-owned housing units. Overall, SHC is investing a total of $88.4 million to ensure rent-ready units are available across the province. This will support the repair of up to 1,600 provincially-owned housing units with capital investments and provide 350 more households with safe and affordable housing this year compared to last year.

Associated Links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province.

To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For information, contact:

Renee LeBlanc Proctor

Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

Email: renee.proctor@infc.gc.ca

Media Relations

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Email: media@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Media Relations

Social Services

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca