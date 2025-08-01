Saskatchewan Wildfire Update July 31

CANADA, August 1 - Released on July 31, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, there are 57 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, two are categorized as contained, 13 are not contained, 27 are ongoing assessments and 15 are listed as protecting values.

12 communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge; La Plonge Reserve; Northern Village of Beauval; Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay; Resort Subdivision of Ramsey Bay; Patuanak/English River First Nation; Northern Village of Pinehouse; Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows; Île-à-la-Crosse; Resort Subdivision of Cole Bay; and Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake. Clearwater River Dene Nation has issued an evacuation order as of this afternoon.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

As a reminder, there is a fire ban that is still in place due to the extreme fire risk. The fire ban encompasses the area north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River. The fire ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District within those boundaries.

A map with fire ban boundaries can be found in the interactive fire ban map.

