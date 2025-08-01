Curtain Bluff Resort Awarded Green Globe Platinum Certification

(Pictured L to R): The Honourable H Charles Hernandez - Minister of Tourism, Wendy Walker Drakes - Managing Director ECOLINK Inc./Green Globe Auditor, Deane Fenton - ABHTA Representative (USA) and Toya Turner - Curtain Bluff Reservation Manager

Curtain Bluff Resort lies poised on a cliff overlooking the land, sea and community below. The iconic Curtain Bluff, a Relais & Chateau resort, has been in operation for over sixty –three years and is the first Antiguan property to be awarded Green Globe Platinum certification, marking ten (10) consecutive years of certification."As one of the two key people on property championing the Green Globe initiative, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to our amazing Green Team and the entire Curtain Bluff family. Being a part of this process to attain this prestigious award not only benefits Curtain Bluff, it also has a major impact on each of us in our own homes. As the effects of global warming threatens our daily lives, I have come to realise that if we all continuing to reuse, reduce and recycle it would make a great impact for future generations to come,” said Anique Goodwin, Human Resource Manager at the resort.Curtain Bluff Resort has promoted the conservation of the beautiful surroundings it is set in. With two pristine beaches, bright tropical sunlight and calm fertile land, the property has worked to protect the resources it is blessed with while also caring for the community where it is located – Old Road. The resort has continually and consistently worked toward creating an idyllic green destination for travellers, from the days of Sir Howard Hulford giving away palms and coconut trees for the beautification of the island to the utilization of today’s advanced technology in daily operations.Although Antigua is a Caribbean Island of 365 beaches surrounded by water, it faces many challenges as a water scarce country. For over twenty years, Curtain Bluff has had a reverse osmosis plant (desalination plant) which provides water for the property without putting stress on municipal water resources which supplies the surrounding community. To further enhance water efficiency, the property also has a Zenon technology sewerage treatment plant (STP) from which greywater is utilized for irrigation of foliage, trees and gardens.The lush gardens and landscaped areas provide privacy in this luxurious haven while the shade provided by trees and plants cools buildings. Over the last decade, with increased temperatures resulting from climate change impacts, Curtain Bluff has installed high efficiency air conditioning units while still offering guests the option of enjoying natural ventilation features and the wind regimes on the bluff. Fan-cooled restaurants which open onto courtyards or the beachfront also optimize ventilation from warm sea breezes and wind flows to reduce energy consumption.Guests are encouraged to participate in sustainability programs aimed at tackling the problem of waste pollution. In line with its aggressive pursuit of a zero-plastic policy, the resort has removed PET bottles from guest rooms with glass bottled beverages on offer at minibars. Complimentary reusable water bottles are also provided to guests that can be refilled at water stations around the property. More recently sustainability efforts have focused on the elimination of single use plastic bags by repurposing retired sheets and creating bags for holding clean laundry and beach towels. In addition, single-use plastic containers for take away purposes have been replaced with compostable alternatives. The collection and weighing of PET waste from around the property has seen a 40% reduction. In 2025, total waste across the property was reduced by 17%.Curtain Bluff welcomes the opportunity to support local farmers as food is an essential part of the cultural experience at the resort. Over the years, Curtain Bluff has sourced produce from regional farmers big and small, and a steady stream of fish has been supplied from fisherfolk. As a unique part of their stay at the resort, guests can dine on their own freshly caught sport fish after a day spent out on the water. Onsite edible gardens grow cassava, sugar cane, fruits and herbs that are harvested as fresh ingredients for the resort’s kitchens. This past year has also seen the introduction of vertical growing methods to increase yields.Curtain Bluff’s caring nature extends out beyond the resort grounds to the Old Road community. Support for young people is offered through free tennis classes on Saturdays and provision of scholarships ranging from primary school through to university level, inclusive of tertiary studies overseas if required. The resort also continues to enhance the Old Road School to give students a great learning environment and a rounded education via maintenance of sports facilities and other activities.Over the years, guests and friends of Curtain Bluff have had the opportunity to contribute to the Old Road Fund which has been instrumental in transforming many people’s lives. Staff continue to benefit from training programs that have helped them build fulfilling careers and set goals for future employment. Many team members are directly employed from Old Road initiatives and as the property has flourished, so has the community.Reflecting on the resort’s ten year sustainability journey, Karim King, Manager of Security, Landscaping & Leisure concluded, “With the Old Road community being my place of residence since birth, I have a passion as well as a personal connection to all the sustainable and environmental initiatives that Curtain Bluff has created and maintained since its inception. From the adoption of the Old Road School and surrounding communities, it has created an environment where both villagers and the resort can strive successfully with one goal and one aim, which is to take care of each other. Having acquired the Platinum certification, such a prestigious accolade, I hope that this will be an encouragement for the younger generation to take action and to ensure a brighter future for generations to come."

