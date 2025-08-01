HiCast Sports Partners with Jackie Robinson Training Complex, MLB.com to Provide Nike RBI World Series Free Livestream

Free livestream available Aug. 3-16

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiCast Sports Network, a leading video streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, will provide free livestream viewing Aug. 3-16 to MLB.com and within the HiCast Sports Network platform of the 2025 Nike RBI World Series at the historic Jackie Robinson Training Complex (JRTC) with Senior Baseball playing Aug. 3-8, Junior Baseball playing Aug. 4-9 and Softball playing Aug. 11-16. HiCast Sports Network and JRTC began their partnership in 2024 and expanded it in June with HiCast now streaming all Major League Baseball (MLB) youth development events at the complex.Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (Nike RBI) is MLB’s youth outreach program that provides administrative, programmatic and infrastructural resources for organizations serving underserved communities globally. HiCast Sports Network covered the Nike RBI Baseball and Softball World Regional in June at JRTC to allow families in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and other developing markets outside the continental US to watch live free and on-demand. JRTC celebrates Jackie Robinson's enduring legacy and inspires the future of baseball and softball by bringing youth athletes, families and fans closer to the game in meaningful ways."Our HiCast Sports Network partnership continues to grow this year as we now stream all of the MLB youth events in partnership with them for MLB.com," said Vice President Rachelle Madrigal who oversees operations for the JRTC for MLB's Baseball and Softball Development Department.HiCast Sports Network increases visibility for youth athletes and contributes to the MLB 'PLAY BALL' initiative connecting young people with baseball and softball and helping close equity gaps in access to the game by livestreaming key events held at the JRTC, such as the Nike RBI Regionals, the Hank Aaron Invitational, and the upcoming Nike RBI World Series World Series.The Nike RBI World Series will be available to watch live or anytime on-demand through HiCast Sports Network on desktop or mobile devices. Users who want to watch anytime on-demand and save and share highlights may purchase a 7-Day or Monthly subscription. Games remain accessible for 90 days, allowing athletes and families to replay, save and share their favorite Moments That Matter. To sign up and watch this event, visit hicastsports.com/jackierobinsoncomplex About the Jackie Robinson Training ComplexThe Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida, managed and operated by Major League Baseball, is the former spring training home of the Brooklyn-Los Angeles Dodgers (Historic Dodgertown). Players and coaches will walk the same paths and play on the same fields as some of baseball’s greatest players like Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese, Sandy Koufax, Duke Snider, Don Drysdale, and Don Sutton to more recent players like Orel Hershiser, Mike Piazza and Clayton Kershaw. Now a multi-sport, multi-gender facility, the 80-acre complex hosts baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, football, rugby, swimming, rowing events and more, providing a unique, all-inclusive environment where athletes and teams can stay, dine, train and play in one location. The complex features newly renovated 6,500-seat Holman Stadium, four 60'-90' baseball fields (two turf, two bermuda grass), four softball/youth baseball fields, one 100 x 130-yard multi-purpose field, and Building 42, a 38,600 sq. ft. indoor training facility with twelve lighted tunnels and professional weight training facilities. Additional amenities include 89 on-campus villa rooms, full-service dining, Stadium Club Lounge, competition swimming pool, and more than 15,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space with 23 conference rooms.About Nike RBINike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities began in 1989 as a program for disadvantaged youth ages 13-16 in South Central Los Angeles and has expanded to serve over 110,000 participants ages five-18 across more than 200 cities internationally. The program provides comprehensive baseball and softball opportunities through hundreds of affiliated organizations including MLB and MiLB Clubs, Boys & Girls Clubs, Park & Recreation Departments, and School Districts. In 2007, Major League Baseball Charities established the RBI for RBI Scholarship Fund, providing annual scholarships of up to $5,000 for four years to qualifying student-athletes. Nike became the presenting sponsor in 2023. The initiative encompasses more than 200 cities and annually serves over 100,000 youth. MLB and its Clubs have designated more than $35 million worth of resources to support hundreds of affiliated organizations including MLB Clubs, MiLB Clubs, Park & Recreation Departments, Boys & Girls Clubs and School Districts.About HiCast Sports NetworkHiCast Sports Network is a leading live and video-on-demand streaming platform and subscription-based service for amateur and youth sports. The company utilizes its patented technology to put games and the Moments That Matter™ in the hands of fans everywhere. HiCast partners with top-tier sports venues, including the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, Ripken Baseball, and A5 Volleyball Sportsplex, to deliver a premium viewing experience to families, coaches, athletes, and scouts. HiCast Sports Network users from around the world have watched thousands of youth sports events. In 2025 year-to-date, subscribers have watched nearly 10 million game minutes across more than 250 livestreams in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information on HiCast Sports Network and subscription options, visit hicastsports.com

