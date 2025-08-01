Alan Dershowitz Voices Concern Over Democratic Party Direction in New Interview

Why I’m Fighting the Democrats”– Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz discusses the future of the Democratic Party, free speech on campus, and the growing threat of antisemitism in America.

I’m Going to Work to Defeat the Democrats: Alan Dershowitz Warns of Party Extremism on The Viktor Frankl Podcast” — Daniel Schonbuch, LMFT

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a candid conversation on The Viktor Frankl Podcast, renowned legal scholar and Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz expressed concern over the growing influence of extreme political voices and the implications for both the Democratic Party and American democracy.Interviewed by Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch, LMFT, Dershowitz spoke at length about the state of civil liberties, antisemitism, and campus discourse. One of the key moments in the interview came when Dershowitz, a lifelong Democrat, reflected on the direction of his party:“I’m increasingly concerned that if the Democrats regain control of the House or Senate, it could empower some of the party’s more extreme voices. That’s a direction I believe could be harmful to bipartisan dialogue and democratic values.”Throughout the interview, Dershowitz emphasized his commitment to civil liberties, academic freedom, and equal protection under the law. While critical of certain developments on the political left, he reiterated that his views stem from a long-standing dedication to liberal principles, not partisan loyalty.The full interview is available at: www.ViktorFranklPodcast.com His appearance on The Viktor Frankl Podcast underscores a growing alliance among thinkers, writers, and legal scholars who are sounding the alarm about the ideological transformation sweeping through key American institutions.To hear the full conversation with Alan Dershowitz, visit: www.viktorfranklpodcast.com

Alan Dershowitz: The Democrats Have Betrayed the Jews | Zionism, Harvard, and the New Antisemitism

Legal Disclaimer:

