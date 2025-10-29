RallyForNYC.org Hosts National Online Rally to Defeat Radicalism, Nov. 2
Top leaders including Alan Dershowitz, Michele Bachmann, Dinesh D’Souza, and more unite for RallyForNYC online event on Sunday, Nov. 2.
The rally is organized by Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch, host of the Viktor Frankl Podcast, and Jennifer Kelly, host of The Jennifer Kelly Show.
A distinguished lineup of speakers will join the broadcast, including:
Michele Bachmann – Former U.S. Congresswoman and presidential candidate
Alan Dershowitz – Renowned Harvard Law Professor Emeritus and constitutional scholar
Dinesh D’Souza – Author, filmmaker, and political commentator
Dick Morris – Political strategist and former advisor to President Bill Clinton
Dov Hikind – Former New York State Assemblyman and Jewish community leader
Andrew Pollack – Father of Parkland school shooting victim Meadow Pollack and national school safety advocate
Jennifer Kelly – Host of The Jennifer Kelly Show
John Tabacco – TV host and financial commentator
Wayne Allyn Root – Nationally syndicated radio host and author
Bill Martinez – National radio host and commentator
Stacey Washington – Political commentator and host
Hank Sheinkopf – Democratic strategist and political consultant
Organizers say the rally will focus on exposing radical New York politicians such as Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America, who have supported policies that include defunding the police and replacing law enforcement with social workers in violent situations, freezing rents and seizing private property, and supporting the global BDS movement against Israel while refusing to condemn violent antisemitic rhetoric.
“New York City is at a crossroads,” said Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch. “This rally brings together Democrats, Republicans, Jews, Christians, and all New Yorkers who reject extremism and want to protect their families, neighborhoods, and freedoms.”
The event will be available online at RallyForNYC.org and streamed live on YouTube from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 2.
For media inquiries, interviews with speakers, or press access to the live broadcast, please contact Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch at 646-428-4723 or danielschonbuch@gmail.com.
About RallyForNYC
RallyForNYC.org is a grassroots initiative uniting voices across the political spectrum to defend New York against the spread of radicalism, antisemitism, and failed socialist experiments. By gathering top leaders, thinkers, and activists, the rally aims to inspire civic engagement and restore common-sense leadership to America’s largest city.
Daniel Eli Schonbuch
Owner
+1 646-428-4723
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.