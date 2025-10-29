RallyForNYC.org Hosts National Online Rally to Defeat Radicalism, Nov. 2

Rally for NYC Nov 2

Top leaders including Alan Dershowitz, Michele Bachmann, Dinesh D’Souza, and more unite for RallyForNYC online event on Sunday, Nov. 2.

This rally brings together Democrats, Republicans, Jews, Christians, and all New Yorkers who reject extremism and want to protect their families, neighborhoods, and freedoms” — Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concerned citizens and national leaders will gather online this Sunday for RallyForNYC.org, a live-streamed event dedicated to exposing the dangers of radical politics in New York and defending the safety, freedom, and values of all New Yorkers. The rally will also air on AM 970 The Answer (NYC radio) and will be streamed worldwide via YouTube Live.The rally is organized by Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch, host of the Viktor Frankl Podcast, and Jennifer Kelly, host of The Jennifer Kelly Show.A distinguished lineup of speakers will join the broadcast, including:Michele Bachmann – Former U.S. Congresswoman and presidential candidateAlan Dershowitz – Renowned Harvard Law Professor Emeritus and constitutional scholarDinesh D’Souza – Author, filmmaker, and political commentatorDick Morris – Political strategist and former advisor to President Bill ClintonDov Hikind – Former New York State Assemblyman and Jewish community leaderAndrew Pollack – Father of Parkland school shooting victim Meadow Pollack and national school safety advocateJennifer Kelly – Host of The Jennifer Kelly ShowJohn Tabacco – TV host and financial commentatorWayne Allyn Root – Nationally syndicated radio host and authorBill Martinez – National radio host and commentatorStacey Washington – Political commentator and hostHank Sheinkopf – Democratic strategist and political consultantOrganizers say the rally will focus on exposing radical New York politicians such as Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America, who have supported policies that include defunding the police and replacing law enforcement with social workers in violent situations, freezing rents and seizing private property, and supporting the global BDS movement against Israel while refusing to condemn violent antisemitic rhetoric.“New York City is at a crossroads,” said Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch. “This rally brings together Democrats, Republicans, Jews, Christians, and all New Yorkers who reject extremism and want to protect their families, neighborhoods, and freedoms.”The event will be available online at RallyForNYC.org and streamed live on YouTube from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 2.For media inquiries, interviews with speakers, or press access to the live broadcast, please contact Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch at 646-428-4723 or danielschonbuch@gmail.com.About RallyForNYCRallyForNYC.org is a grassroots initiative uniting voices across the political spectrum to defend New York against the spread of radicalism, antisemitism, and failed socialist experiments. By gathering top leaders, thinkers, and activists, the rally aims to inspire civic engagement and restore common-sense leadership to America’s largest city.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.