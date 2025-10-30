RallyForNYC.org Hosts National Online Rally to Defeat Radicalism, Nov. 2

Rally for NYC Nov 2

National leaders unite Nov. 2 to discuss antisemitism, safety, and New York’s future via RallyForNYC.org and AM 970 The Answer.

"On November 2, citizens across America will join us to discuss public safety, antisemitism, and the future of New York City," said Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch.” — Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A broad coalition of leaders will gather for a historic National Online Rally to Defend New York City from Extremism and Antisemitism. Organized and hosted by Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch of the Viktor Frankl Podcast, the event will stream live at RallyForNYC.org and be simulcast on AM 970 The Answer on Sunday, November 2, from 1–3 PM ET.The rally will examine the record and proposals of Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, whose positions on policing, housing, and foreign policy have drawn national attention and sparked public debate. Leaders will also highlight the broader rise of antisemitism and the importance of protecting Jewish communities and ensuring a strong future for New York City."This rally brings together diverse voices to stand for safety, unity, and the protection of vulnerable communities," said Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch, organizer of RallyForNYC.org.Featured VoicesMichele Bachmann – Former U.S. Congresswoman and presidential candidate, will speak on the dangers of socialism and the urgent need to defend America’s Judeo-Christian values.Brigitte Gabriel – Leading Expert on Global Islamic Terror, Founder of ACT for America, will address the dangers of Islamist extremism and its alliance with radical left-wing politics.Dinesh D’Souza – Bestselling author and filmmaker, will expose how socialist ideology threatens America’s future.Wayne Allyn Root – Nationally syndicated talk show host, will deliver his trademark, high-energy analysis of New York’s political crisis and the national implications of Mamdani’s policies.Dick Morris – Renowned political strategist and commentator, will analyze New York’s crisis in the context of national politics and the fight against extremism.Alan Dershowitz – Distinguished attorney and author, will address the dangers of antisemitism and the importance of defending democratic freedoms.Hank Sheinkopf – Veteran political strategist and commentator, will provide insider analysis on New York’s political climate and the challenges posed by Mamdani’s agenda.They will be joined by Andrew Pollack, Stacy Washington, Bill Martinez, Randy Sutton, Andrea Kaye, Daniel Greenfield, John Tabacco, Dov Hikind, and others. Together, they form a powerful coalition determined to defend Jewish communities, safeguard free speech, and protect the future of New York City.Rally ThemesAddressing Antisemitism – Strengthening protections for Jewish communities.Public Safety – Exploring policies to keep neighborhoods safe.New York’s Future – Discussing housing, policing, and civic leadership.Event DetailsWhat: National Online Rally on Antisemitism, Extremism, and Public SafetyWhen: Sunday, November 2, 2025 – 1:00 to 3:00 PM ETWhere: Live at RallyForNYC.organd simulcast on AM 970 The AnswerContact: Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch – (646) 428-4723This online and radio broadcast will bring together citizens nationwide for a conversation on unity, safety, and the values that matter to New Yorkers and the nation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.