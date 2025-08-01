Submit Release
Starry Venus Unveils Ethereal New Music Video 'Do You Feel It' — A Cinematic Journey of Feminine Awakening

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary artist Starry Venus has released the official music video for “Do You Feel It”, a cinematic exploration of consciousness, and feminine power. The track is featured on her acclaimed EP SOUL, a collection that explores themes of self-discovery and empowerment. More than a music video, it’s a poetic transmission,an invitation to remember that awakening is never solitary.

Filmed and recorded in the mystical landscapes of Sedona, Arizona, the project was directed, filmed, edited, and composed by Starry Venus herself, and produced by Kira Mele of OMWE Productions.

“Do You Feel It” guides viewers through dreamscapes where variations of Venus awaken as Goddesses, each carrying elemental power. From caves to emerald light, water becomes language, movement becomes memory, and light becomes a map back to source.

“This piece is about remembering the feminine as a force of original creation,” says Starry Venus. “The Goddesses don’t rise alone, they activate one another, sparking liberation through connection.”Rather than a traditional narrative, the film pulses with rhythm, atmosphere, and emotion. It is alive, a restoration of shared feminine consciousness expressed through movement, nature, and sound.

With Starry Venus at the helm of every creative layer, “Do You Feel It” is both deeply personal and universally resonant. It leaves audiences with a single lingering question: Do you feel it?


