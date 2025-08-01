Verathon Launches GlideScope ClearFit Video Laryngoscope Offering Cost-Effective Airway Management

A cover-based video laryngoscope delivering versatility and value with trusted GlideScope performance

It is exciting to see how the innovative and versatile new ClearFit video baton can be used with low-profile Hyperangle style covers, while also enabling use of more traditional Mac and Miller styles” — Dr. Schears, an anesthesiologist and intensivist

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a global leader in airway management solutions, announces the launch of GlideScope® ClearFit™, a cover-based video laryngoscope designed to deliver airway management capabilities with cost efficiency. ClearFit combines one reusable video baton with an industry-leading selection of six single-use covers, including Mac, Miller, and Hyperangle style options, to address a wide range of patient types and clinical settings.

Compatible with the GlideScope ecosystem, ClearFit can be used with both the GlideScope® Go™ 2 handheld and GlideScope® Core™ cart-based systems. Its magnetic QuickConnect™ technology enables seamless switching between platforms, offering hospitals a standardized solution for routine and difficult airway management. This simplifies workflows, streamlines inventory and training, and further promotes cost-effective patient care.

"Having the right tools at the right time is essential for airway management," said Dr. Schears, an anesthesiologist and intensivist. “It is exciting to see how the innovative and versatile new ClearFit video baton can be used with low-profile Hyperangle style covers, while also enabling use of more traditional Mac and Miller styles on the same video baton. This gives clinicians managing airways quick access to the video laryngoscope style and size we may need for difficult airways, routine airways, and high-fidelity training.”

ClearFit’s optimal camera positioning delivers a wide field of view. When coupled with GlideScope high-resolution displays, it provides clinicians with visualization to view the patient’s anatomy and secure their airway. Visualization is further enhanced by the Reveal™ anti-fog mechanism to ensure consistently clear airway views.

“ClearFit reflects our ongoing commitment to support clinicians as they move from direct to video laryngoscopy,” said Parimal Shah, Senior Vice President, Visualization Business Unit, Verathon. “With this launch, we’re excited to expand the range of our product portfolio to facilitate full-scale video laryngoscopy adoption for difficult and routine airway management.”

ClearFit extends Verathon’s market-leading GlideScope portfolio, providing hospitals with a versatile and affordable solution that simplifies the transition to video laryngoscopy. With optimized visualization and an extensive range of cover options, ClearFit empowers clinicians to achieve first-pass success confidently across diverse patient and airway management scenarios.

GlideScope® ClearFit™ is now available throughout the United States. To learn more or schedule a product demonstration, please visit www.glidescope.com/clearfit or contact your local Verathon representative.

About Verathon

Verathon® is a leading global medical device company dedicated to empowering healthcare providers with innovative airway management and bladder volume measurement solutions. Renowned for its GlideScope® and BladderScan® brands, Verathon continually strives to advance patient care and improve clinical workflows. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and operating across North America, Europe, and Asia. Verathon is a business unit of Roper Technologies. For more information, please visit www.verathon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.