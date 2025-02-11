Verathon Advances Pediatric Care with an Expanded Portfolio of GlideScope® Video Laryngoscopes

Pediatric Care with an Expanded Portfolio of GlideScope® Video Laryngoscopes

Empowering Clinicians with Enhanced Airway Management For Neonatal and Pediatric Patients

We're committed to advancing innovative airway management solutions for pediatric patients and excited to introduce our new blades, enabling pediatric teams to confidently deliver life-saving care” — said Parimal Shah, Senior Vice President at Verathon

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a global leader in airway management solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its GlideScope® Spectrum QC™ product line with four new single-use video laryngoscopes designed specifically for neonatal and pediatric patients. These additions provide clinicians with advanced tools to improve intubation success rates and enhance care for their smallest patients.

The new video laryngoscopes, including Miller 00, Miller 2, Mac 1, and Mac 2, are tailored to meet the unique needs of neonatal and pediatric patients. By combining these new additions with existing pediatric blade shapes and sizes, Verathon is ensuring that clinicians have the right tools to provide effective and compassionate care in Children's Hospitals, NICUs, and PICUs. The adoption of single-use video laryngoscopes in pediatric applications delivers the assurance of critical product availability when it matters the most and enhances patient and provider safety.

“Effective airway management in neonatal and pediatric patients is vital for ensuring the best outcomes for some of our most vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Taylor Sawyer, Chief of Neonatology at the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital. “Video laryngoscopy has emerged as a promising alternative to traditional laryngoscopy methods. The International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation’s Consensus on Science with Treatment Recommendations endorses video laryngoscopy as an alternative approach. Launching this new portfolio of pediatric video laryngoscopes aligns perfectly with these evolving guidelines and will help enhance the quality of care we provide.”

This introduction further expands the GlideScope video laryngoscope portfolio, the broadest in the market, addressing diverse clinical needs for difficult and routine airways. The new pediatric video laryngoscopes strengthen Verathon’s Total Airway Solution™, integrating single-use video laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy in one system.

Clinical Applications of the New Video Laryngoscopes:

• Miller 00 – Suited for neonates and premature infants.

• Miller 2 – Suited for pediatric patients and small adults.

• Mac 1 and Mac 2 – Suited for infants and small children.

“At Verathon, we are committed to advancing innovative airway management solutions for pediatric and neonate patients,” said Parimal Shah, Senior Vice President of the Visualization Business Unit. “Working closely with our customers, we are excited to introduce our new Mac and Miller blades, enabling pediatric teams to deliver life-saving care with confidence."

The four new pediatric blade sizes are commercially available in the United States. More information about GlideScope’s Pediatric Airway Management capabilities can be found here.

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company’s GlideScope video laryngoscopy and BFlex bronchoscopy solutions and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.verathon.com.

