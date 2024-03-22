GlideScope® Hyperangulated Video Laryngoscopy

Landmark Research Concludes GlideScope® Hyperangulated Video Laryngoscopy Is Preferred Approach for Intubations

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a global leader in airway management solutions, proudly unveils the groundbreaking findings of a landmark study led by Dr. Kurt Ruetzler, Anesthesiologist and principal investigator. The large-scale study demonstrates that GlideScope® hyperangulated video laryngoscopy significantly improves first-pass endotracheal intubation success rates compared to conventional direct laryngoscopy.

“This study is the largest of its kind and supports GlideScope video laryngoscopy as the preferred method for intubation, showing significantly higher first-pass success rates for adult surgical patients,” said Parimal Shah, Senior Vice President of the Visualization Business Unit. Its findings have the potential to change clinical practice, as they demonstrate the superiority of hyperangulated video laryngoscopy over direct laryngoscopy, advocating for its adoption as the standard for all patients.”

The study compared hyperangulated video laryngoscopy with direct laryngoscopy in 8,429 surgical procedures requiring single-lumen endotracheal intubation for general anesthesia. It revealed that using GlideScope hyperangulated video laryngoscope resulted in a 98.3% first-pass success rate. Successfully securing airways and making timely attempts to intubate significantly decreases poor outcomes such as airway trauma, hypoxemia, and aspiration.

Further details of the study, “Video laryngoscopy versus direct laryngoscopy for endotracheal intubation in the operating room—a cluster randomized clinical trial,” can be found in JAMA and on the Medical Center’s Website.

Verathon Inc. had no role in the design and conduct of the study, the collection, management, analysis, and interpretation of the data, the preparation, review, or approval of the manuscript, or the decision to submit the manuscript for publication. Verathon Inc. provided GlideScope video laryngoscopes and GlideRite stylets.

About Verathon

