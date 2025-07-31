Inspector issues mid-term report on greyhound industry reform

Release date: 01/08/25

An independent inspector tasked with overseeing major reforms into the greyhound industry has delivered a progress report halfway into his term, with nearly half of recommendations made verified as complete and significant changes still required.

The Malinauskas Government appointed Greyhound Industry Reform Inspector (GIRI), Sal Perna AM, following an independent inquiry by former Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton AM APM – which found the greyhound industry needed to reform to continue operating and meet community expectations.

It comes as Greyhound Racing South Australia (GRSA) announces Andrew Baker, a former ICAC Director of Investigations with a strong background in animal welfare compliance, as the organisation’s new General Manager for Welfare this month.

Mr Perna, a former police officer and Victoria’s inaugural Racing Integrity Commissioner, is overseeing GRSA’s actions in response to the inquiry’s recommendations – and confirming their implementation.

Of the 87 recommendations handed down – including significant animal welfare, integrity and administrative reforms – Mr Perna has found 41 have been completed and one partially implemented since his two-year term began in July 2024.

Key reforms have so far included:

A GRSA ban on the use of surgical artificial insemination.

o South Australia is the first jurisdiction to adopt this industry ban, ahead of a national ban to end the cruel practice in January 2026. Funding to support the RSPCA address animal welfare.

o The Government has committed an additional $16.4 million over four years – a record 350 per cent increase – to help the RSPCA deliver animal welfare compliance activities, including in relation to greyhound welfare, and boost inspectorate resources. Actively pursue prosecution for all breaches of the Animal Welfare Act.

o The Act, updated for the first time since 2008, includes much tougher penalties and introduces mandatory reporting of suspected cruelty offences within the greyhound racing industry.

As part of his role, Mr Perna has engaged with more than 300 stakeholders and industry participants, established the Greyhound Racing Reforms Advisory Group, conducted numerous site visits to industry-related operations and attended greyhound race meetings at all five racetracks across the state.

Mr Perna will continue to monitor the greyhound industry’s progress and provide regular updates on recommendations implemented.

A final report is due at the end of the two-year period to inform the Government’s next steps in determining the industry’s future.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The State Government has made it clear the greyhound racing industry must reform to continue and bridge the gap between industry practices and community expectations.

We are not just taking the industry’s word for it. The Parliament backed our calls for independent oversight to ensure that real change is happening, and we look forward to Mr Perna’s important work continuing.

The inspector’s report provides valuable insight into what progress has been made and significant actions the industry still needs to take.

Our Government has stepped up to provide more funding for welfare compliance and increased penalties to help deter cruelty and hold individuals who abuse animals to account.

Attributable to Greyhound Industry Reform Inspector Sal Perna

The welfare of greyhounds must be a priority, not just their racing ability, and it is crucial for the future of this sport that these reforms are achieved.

At the end of the two-year period, I will provide a final report as to my level of satisfaction with the reform. If a decision is made to continue greyhound racing in South Australia, I will express a view as to the most appropriate oversight model going forward.

In the meantime, I will continue to monitor progress, seek information that will satisfy me that recommendations can be considered completed, and report on the status of progress.