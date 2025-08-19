Cass County EMS Elevates Medication Safety and Efficiency with Hinckley Medical’s OneDose® and OneWeight® Solutions

Cass County EMS is now equipped with OneDose® and OneWeight® from Hinckley Medical. These innovative tools improve treatment accuracy, reduce cognitive calculations, and enhance continuity of care from pre-scene to ED. Hinckley Medical Logo

These Hinckley Medical technologies deliver real-time clinical support and dosing guidance, even in high-stakes situations.

Taking the guesswork and mental math out of the equation lets us focus directly on patient care. We’re no longer worried about over- or under-dosing—we can deliver precise treatment with confidence.” — Brady Wiles, Director of Cass County EMS

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cass County EMS , based in Logansport, Indiana, has adopted OneDose and OneWeight , two innovative tools from Hinckley Medical , to streamline field care, reduce medication errors, and eliminate the guesswork involved in prehospital treatment. These technologies put intuitive, reliable tools directly into the hands of emergency responders—empowering them to act with precision and confidence, even in the most high-stress situations.Platform-Based Precision for On-Scene CareBefore switching to Hinckley Medical’s solutions, Cass County EMS relied on a dosing app that offered limited customization and lacked precise clinical modules—requiring providers to rely on estimated weights and external protocol references. Today, they operate with OneDose, a comprehensive point-of-care clinical support platform that unifies weight-based dosing, treatment calculators, checklists, and workflows into one seamless mobile experience.To further enhance accuracy, Cass County also implemented OneWeight—the first FDA-registered patient scale designed to retrofit directly onto existing ambulance stretchers. This hardware captures real-time, accurate weight in the field, reducing the need for estimates and improving continuity of care from pre-scene to the hospital.Enhancing Safety, Reducing StressAccording to Brady Wiles, Director of Cass County EMS, the benefits of Hinckley Medical’s solutions have been immediate and impactful:“This job is inherently stressful enough. Taking the guesswork and mental math out of the equation lets our teams focus directly on patient care. We’re no longer worried about over- or under-dosing—we can deliver precise, therapeutic treatment with confidence.”Designed for Medics, Built for the FutureCass County EMS operates in a fast-paced environment where every second counts—and where medics frequently manage high-acuity emergencies. Hinckley Medical’s tools reduce that pressure by delivering real-time clinical support and dosing guidance, even in rare, high-stakes situations.Through seamless integration with the agency’s existing charting system, OneDose enables a streamlined documentation workflow—automatically syncing treatment data, medication dosing, and key timestamps between platforms. This interoperability not only saves time but also ensures accuracy and continuity across the patient care experience.About Hinckley MedicalStreamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow app, and OneWeight, the first patient scale for ambulance gurneys, are designed for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions enable your operations by ensuring accurate, adaptable treatment and streamlined protocol adherence from pre-scene to ED. www.hinckleymed.com

Hinckley Medical: OneDose® Powered by OneWeight®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.