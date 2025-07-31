RGV Border Patrol agents make arrests, seize narcotics, and respond to emergencies this week

EDINBURG, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector conducted multiple enforcement operations over the past week, resulting in the disruption of several human and narcotic smuggling attempts and provided critical emergency medical assistance at the scene of a vehicle accident.

Rio Grande City Station agents apprehended a smuggler attempting to transport three individuals. McAllen Station agents apprehended two smugglers and five illegal aliens. Weslaco Station agents disrupted another human smuggling attempt involving four illegal aliens.

Agents assigned to Kingsville Station seized 72.18 pounds of cocaine while Rio Grande City Station agents arrested one person attempting to smuggle 116 pounds of marijuana into the United States. Agents assigned to the Brownsville station seized approximately 98 pounds of marijuana abandoned in the brush near the Rio Grande. The cumulative street value of the interdicted narcotics exceeds $3.4 million.

A Border Patrol agent emergency medical technician assigned to Fort Brown Station provided critical medical assistance at the scene of a vehicle accident involving a 4-year-old female. The child, who sustained serious injuries, was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston where she continues to receive treatment.

"These actions demonstrate the grit and commitment of our Border Patrol agents who conduct their duties with the utmost professionalism and dedication to border security," said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “I am extremely proud of their actions every day.”