CBP reminds shoppers: beware of counterfeits this holiday season

WASHINGTON — As American families prepare for holiday shopping, U.S. Customs and Border Protection urges shoppers to avoid purchasing counterfeit products, which may cause harm to consumers, their families, businesses, and the nation’s economy.

“CBP is on the front line of stopping illicit goods from entering the country,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, of CBP’s Office of Field Operations. “It is crucial that shoppers understand that buying cheap, inauthentic goods is not victimless. It can cause harm to those you care about because of toxic materials and can even fund criminal activities.”

Illegitimate sales are some of the most profitable transnational crimes. Counterfeiters sell inauthentic versions of popular products in response to trends, often through online sources, which adversely impacts legitimate U.S. businesses. These items, including fake medications, perfumes, and cosmetics; children’s toys and costumes; fashion, jewelry, and luxury products; and unsafe electronics and automative parts, can pose serious health and safety risks to American consumers.

CBP helps disrupt these illegal practices. In fiscal year 2025, CBP seized nearly 79 million counterfeit items with a combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price value of over $7.3 billion, had these items been genuine. Counterfeit clothing, consumer electronics, toys, and medications were among the top seized items.

“It is against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise, and individual consumers may be liable for penalties or fines even if ordered by mistake,” said Susan S. Thomas, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Trade. “Don’t be fooled by counterfeits and use due diligence when making purchases.”

Consumers can protect themselves and their families by using the following best practices when making online purchases:

Trust your instincts.

Research the product.

Avoid suspicious websites.

Prioritize secure payments and protect your data.

Inspect the packaging and product upon arrival.

Look for missing safety seals, unusual packaging, typos, or broken items. Spread Awareness. Let your friends, family, and co-workers know about counterfeit goods sold on illicit websites. If you receive a fake good, report it through CBP’s Trade Violations Reporting platform or the National IPR Center. Your actions can make online shopping safer and smarter for all.

To learn more about what CBP is doing every day to protect Americans from counterfeit goods, and more about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign, please visit: https://www.cbp.gov/trade/fakegoodsrealdangers.