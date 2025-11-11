CBP honors its veteran workforce on Veterans Day

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection proudly recognizes the contributions of its veteran workforce and reaffirms its commitment to supporting those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“At CBP, we are privileged to have a workforce in which roughly one-third are military veterans – patriots who have continued their service by safeguarding America’s borders,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “We also honor the families and loved ones of our veteran colleagues whose sacrifices and steadfast support make their service possible.”

Recognized as a Top 25 Veteran Employer and a Top Military Spouse Employer, CBP offers programs like the Veterans Support Program, which helps veterans and their families navigate benefits, access resources, and receive support during challenging times. Additionally, CBP partners with organizations like the Department of War to support transitioning service members, military spouses, and veterans in building rewarding careers.

CBP’s hiring process reflects its commitment to veterans, offering flexibility through policies like veteran preference and age requirement waivers. The use of Direct-Hire Authority expedites hiring for critical roles, enabling CBP to make tentative job offers at recruitment events and streamline application processing. Special hiring paths for veterans and military spouses include:

Veterans Recruitment Appointment: Expedites hiring for eligible veterans through direct placement into appointed status.

30 Percent or More Disabled: Allows eligible veterans to be appointed to qualified positions without competition, with potential for permanent status conversion.

Individuals with Disabilities (Schedule A): Enables non-competitive appointments for individuals with disabilities, supported by Selective Placement Program Coordinators.

Department of Defense SkillBridge Program: Provides transitioning service members within 180 days of separation with civilian work experience through industry training, apprenticeships, or internships.

Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Readiness and Employment, Non-Paid Work Experience Internship Program: Provides eligible veterans and servicemembers with valuable training and practical job experience. It is ideal for individuals with clear career goals and is particularly beneficial for those who thrive in hands-on learning environments or have faced challenges securing employment due to limited experience.

Military Spouses: Offers hiring paths for spouses relocating under Permanent Change of Station orders or whose spouse is 100% disabled or died on active duty.



For more information on a CBP’s veteran hiring initiatives and career opportunities, visit the CBP Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, and Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.