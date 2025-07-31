Agents seize over 72 pounds of cocaine at Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint

KINGSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents seized over 72 pounds of cocaine valued at over $2.3 million and arrested a U.S. citizen during a checkpoint inspection of an 18-wheeler on July 26, at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint. The driver was arrested after agents discovered 30 bundles of cocaine concealed in the ceiling compartment of his 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

A Border Patrol K-9 conducting routine screening alerted to the tractor-trailer, prompting a secondary inspection. While in secondary, the K-9 alerted to the ceiling area, and agents used a handheld X-ray device to locate the concealed narcotics. The driver will be presented for prosecution.

"This significant cocaine seizure underscores the unwavering commitment of our Border Patrol agents to disrupt the flow of dangerous narcotics into our country. Their vigilance and commitment to protecting our border and communities remain vital in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking," stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.