Summary of Incident: CBP detainee with terminal illness dies at the hospital in McAllen, TX

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On February 11, 2025, Border Patrol Agents (BPA) in the Rio Grande Valley apprehended a woman who had illegally entered the United States from Mexico approximately 2.5 miles west of the Hidalgo Port of Entry and approximately 460 feet from the international border in Hidalgo, TX.

BPAs transported the woman to the Ursula Centralized Processing Center (CPC), in McAllen, TX, and BPAs began processing and placed her into a holding cell.

On February 12, 2025, Ursula CPC medical staff evaluated the woman and determined she was suffering from dehydration and required advanced medical care.

On February 13, 2025, BPAs transported the woman to the South Texas Health System McAllen in McAllen, TX, where she was admitted to the hospital; and a BPA established hospital watch. During medical testing, hospital staff identified an abnormal growth on the woman’s liver that required further testing and medical treatment.

On February 14, 2025, hospital staff told BPAs that the woman was suffering from terminal liver cancer and would likely require hospice care in the future.

On February 17, 2025, hospital staff told BPAs that the woman could be released from the hospital if her condition improved.

On February 19, 2025, hospital staff cleared the woman for discharge from the hospital and at approximately 1:30 p.m., BPAs transported her back to the Ursula CPC for further processing. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Removal Operations denied U.S. Border Patrol’s request to issue the woman a Notice to Appear, and she remained in custody.

On February 20, 2025, the woman’s condition deteriorated, and Lonestar Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported her back to the hospital by ambulance. Hospital staff readmitted the woman and CBP contract security personnel established hospital watch. Based on her deteriorating condition, hospital staff recommended that she be placed in hospice care for end-of-life observation and treatment. Hospital staff continued medical care pending availability at a hospice care facility.

On February 25, 2025, the woman was placed on the waiting list for hospice care at Grand Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare in McAllen, TX. She continued receiving care at the hospital while awaiting placement at the hospice care facility.

On March 10, 2025, at approximately 6:55 a.m., the woman lost consciousness and at approximately 11:45 a.m., hospital staff pronounced her deceased.

The Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace advised the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility that they would not request an autopsy.