Summary of Incident: Subject dies in custody at the Blaine Peace Arch POE

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On Sept. 20, 2025, at 10:13 p.m., a driver in a white Mercedes Benz traveled the wrong way on a southbound exit ramp. CBP later identified the man as a U.S. citizen.

Customs and Border Protection Officers observed the driver’s vehicle crash into a curb and come to a stop in a grassy area south of the primary lane booths at the Peace Arch Port of Entry in Blaine, WA. A CBPO called 911 to report the vehicular accident. The driver exited the vehicle and ran north toward the primary lanes. Shortly after exiting the vehicle, CBPOs observed a handgun, later identified as a Glock 26, falling from his waist area.

CBPOs gave verbal commands for the man to get on the ground, but he failed to comply. CBPOs took the man into custody after he stumbled to the ground. Subsequently, CBPOs handcuffed him in front of his body. Due to his continued resistance, CBPOs also placed leg restraints on him. CBPOs later discovered cocaine, marijuana, ketamine, and a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape in a fanny pack he was wearing.

At 10:19 p.m., responding CBPOs brought a wheelchair due to the man’s leg restraints, size, and lack of cooperation. At 10:25 p.m., CBPOs escorted him in a wheelchair to the secondary area.

At 10:30 p.m., CBPOs removed the man from the wheelchair and placed him on a mat in the secondary area, laying him on his right side. A CBPO then tried to verbally awaken him. When he did not respond, the CBPO rolled him onto his back and continued speaking to him with no response. CBPOs again called 911 to report the medical emergency and request assistance from emergency medical services.

At 10:31 p.m., after a CBPO assessed the man and could not find a pulse, CBPOs requested a first aid kit and began chest compressions on him. At 10:32 p.m., the CBPOs attached an automated external defibrillator to his chest, but the AED repeatedly advised no shock.

At 10:42 p.m., Whatcom County Emergency Medical Services arrived and assumed primary medical care of the man.

EMS personnel continued life-saving measures until 11:11 p.m., when EMS personnel pronounced time of death at 11:11 p.m.

On Sept. 22, 2025, a CBP Office of Professional Responsibility Special Agent attended the man’s autopsy performed at the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner will provide official findings and toxicology results upon completion of the report; however, the medical examiner preliminarily the man had major artery blockage and will provide OPR SAs the complete report when available.

CBP OPR is reviewing the incident. CBP OPR notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.