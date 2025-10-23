Summary of Incident: Two illegal aliens die after human smuggling vehicle plunges into canal.

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On March 28, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Intelligence Unit (SIU) Border Patrol Agent (BPA) received information that a white Ford F-150 suspected of human smuggling was traveling from Roma, TX, to McAllen, TX. BPAs proceeded to S. 10th St. and Interstate 2 (I-2), in McAllen, TX, in three separate unmarked vehicles to locate the Ford F-150 and conduct surveillance.

At approximately 9:05 a.m., the BPAs observed an unknown individual driving the suspected F-150. The F-150 exited I-2 onto S. 10th St. and drove approximately one quarter mile south toward an apartment complex located at the corner of Toronto Ave. and S. 9th St., in McAllen, TX.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., a black Ford Explorer pulled into the parking area of the apartment complex and parked next to the F-150. The BPAs recognized the Explorer as a vehicle previously suspected of being used in human smuggling. A group of people got out of the F-150 and got into the Explorer. The Explorer then left the apartment complex onto S. 10th St. and traveled north toward I-2. After travelling approximately 25 miles, the Explorer stopped at the intersection of Mile 19 N Rd. and Engleman Gardens Rd.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., the BPAs activated their emergency equipment and parked behind the Explorer. The BPAs approached the Explorer on foot; however, before they reached the vehicle, it sped away traveling south on Engleman Gardens Rd. The BPAs returned to their vehicles and pursued the Explorer. The Explorer traveled approximately one-half mile south on Engleman Gardens Rd. before driving into a canal at approximately 9:45 a.m. BPAs reported the Explorer was quickly submerged in the water. The BPAs requested emergency support via cellphone and began to extract the occupants from the Explorer and out of the canal. The City of Elsa Fire Department personnel and Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) air support assets subsequently arrived to assist with rescue operations and recovered five individuals from the canal. The occupants of the Explorer told emergency personnel that two individuals were unaccounted for.

At approximately 11:27 a.m., a CBP Air and Marine Agent supporting the rescue operation, located a body in the canal approximately three miles east of the vehicle accident. At approximately 1:15 p.m., a dive team from the city of San Juan recovered a female. At approximately 1:35 p.m., the Justice of the Peace pronounced her deceased at the scene. Rescue operations continued until approximately 7:40 p.m., when they were halted because of darkness.

On March 29, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m., rescue personnel returned to the incident site and resumed their work to inspect the submerged Explorer and attempt to locate the second outstanding individual. A dive team from the Texas Department of Public Safety located the Explorer in the water, and at approximately 2:50 p.m., they located a juvenile male, deceased in the vehicle.

On March 31, 2025, the Hidalgo County Forensic Center performed autopsies on the woman and the juvenile. The preliminary cause of death was determined to be drowning, and the manner of death was listed as homicide for both autopsies. The forensic center advised CBP OPR they will provide copies of the final autopsy reports when available.

The U.S. Border Patrol charged the driver of the Explorer for human smuggling and the U.S. Attorney’s Office has accepted prosecution.

CBP OPR is reviewing this incident. CBP notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.