New Haven Barracks/ False Pretenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5003416
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 7/31/25, 0743 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Columbus Smith Rd, Salisbury
VIOLATION: False Pretenses (Attempted)
ACCUSED: Ashley Whitney-Jackson
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VICTIM: Heidi Lapoint
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ladson, SC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/31/25 at approximately 0743 hours, Troopers responded to a reported theft of a debit card on Columbus Smith Road in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed Ashley Whitney-Jackson (39) of Salisbury, VT attempted to obtain money using a debit card belonging to Heidi Lapoint (44) of Ladson, SC. Whitney-Jackson was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
