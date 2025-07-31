Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ False Pretenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5003416

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 7/31/25, 0743 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Columbus Smith Rd, Salisbury

VIOLATION: False Pretenses (Attempted)

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Whitney-Jackson

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Heidi Lapoint

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ladson, SC

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/31/25 at approximately 0743 hours, Troopers responded to a reported theft of a debit card on Columbus Smith Road in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed Ashley Whitney-Jackson (39) of Salisbury, VT attempted to obtain money using a debit card belonging to Heidi Lapoint (44) of Ladson, SC. Whitney-Jackson was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

