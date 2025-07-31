New Haven Barracks/ False Pretenses

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5003416 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 7/31/25, 0743 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Columbus Smith Rd, Salisbury VIOLATION: False Pretenses (Attempted) ACCUSED: Ashley Whitney-Jackson AGE: 39 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT VICTIM: Heidi Lapoint AGE: 44 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ladson, SC SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/31/25 at approximately 0743 hours, Troopers responded to a reported theft of a debit card on Columbus Smith Road in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed Ashley Whitney-Jackson (39) of Salisbury, VT attempted to obtain money using a debit card belonging to Heidi Lapoint (44) of Ladson, SC. Whitney-Jackson was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/25, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

