Cobb County, GA (July 31, 2025) - Cobb County Clerk of Court Connie Taylor was indicted on two counts of Destruction of Public Records, and two counts of Violation of Oath of Office.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Chief Judge of the Cobb County Superior Court requested the GBI to investigate allegations involving Cobb County Clerk of Court Connie Taylor. The investigation related to the destruction of public documents in response to an open records request for materials regarding the collection of passport fees by the Cobb County Clerk of Court.

The completed GBI investigation was turned over to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office for review and prosecutorial decisions on March 14, 2024. The Attorney General’s Office presented the case to the Cobb County Grand Jury on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Taylor was indicted on two counts of Destruction of Public Records, and two counts of Violation of Oath of Office.

Questions related to the presentment of the indictment should be directed to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.