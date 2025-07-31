Submit Release
Flint Hills Trail State Park Nominated for National Rail-Trail Hall of Fame

For Immediate Release:
July 31, 2025

Contact:
Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs
laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is proud to announce the Flint Hills Trail State Park's nomination to the Rails to Trails Conservancy’s (RTC) Hall of Fame.

Since 2007, RTC’s Hall of Fame has honored America’s outstanding trails, recognized for their scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance, and community benefit.

“This nomination speaks volumes about the communities, volunteers, and staff who have made the Flint Hills Trail State Park a place where nature, recreation, and heritage come together,” said KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy. “We hope every Kansan and trail lovers beyond will cast a vote to celebrate this achievement.”

Stretching 118 miles from Osawatomie to Herington through the heart of the Flint Hills, Flint Hills Trail State Park is the longest rail-trail in Kansas. Popular among walkers, runners, cyclists, and equestrians, the trail was designated a state park in 2018 and recognized as a National Recreation Trail in 2020. It also connects directly to Prairie Spirit Trail State Park—a 53-mile corridor and prior RTC Hall of Fame inductee.

Public voting is open July 31 through August 6. Cast your vote here to support Flint Hills Trail State Park.

 

###

 

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is dedicated to the conservation and enhancement of Kansas’s natural resources for the benefit of both current and future generations. KDWP manages 29 state parks, 177 lakes and wildlife areas, more than 300 public waterbodies, and five nature centers. Other services include the management of threatened, endangered, and at-risk species, law enforcement, and wildlife habitat programs. For more information about KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.gov.

