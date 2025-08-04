For Immediate Release:

August 4, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

Laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet August 14 in Garden City

TOPEKA – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Finnup Center at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City. The meeting will begin at noon and continue until all agenda items are addressed.

The meeting will begin with a report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, including a public hearing on the following regulations:

K.A.R. 115-2-1 – Trout Fee and Senior License Fees Establishing a 5-year Resident Senior Hunting OR Fishing License(ages 65–74) for $50. Establishing a 5-year Resident Senior Hunting AND Fishing Combo License (ages 65–74) for $90. Increasing the trout permit fee from $12 to $17.50.

K.A.R. 115-4-4 – Nonlead Muzzleloader Shot Expanding allowable projectile types for muzzleloaders, enabling use of modern, non-lead (non-toxic) options.

K.A.R. 115-25-9 – Deer Seasons Updating season dates, units, and permit limits for the 2025–2026 Extended White-tailed Antlerless-only Firearm Season: Proposed Season Dates Unit 3: Jan. 1–4, 2026 Units 4–10, 16: Jan. 1–11, 2026 Units 11–15, 19: Jan. 1–18, 2026 Proposed Permit Limits One WAO permit: Units 1, 2, 17. 18 Four additional WAO permits: Units 4-10, 16 Nine additional WAO permits: Units 11-15, 19 (on non-KDWP-managed lands, except Beretz-Dick and Elk City Wildlife Areas)

K.A.R. 115-25-9a – Deer Seasons on Military Units Setting specific deer season dates for Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth, and Smoky Hill Air National Guard, including antlerless-only and extended firearm opportunities. Fort Riley Pre-rut White-tailed Antlerless Firearm: Oct. 11-13, 2025 White-tailed Antlerless-only Firearm: Nov. 28-30, 2025 Firearm: Dec. 13-21, 2025 Extended Firearm White-tailed Antlerless-only: Jan. 1-11, 2026 Fort Leavenworth Firearm: Nov. 15-16, Nov. 22-23, Nov. 27-30, Dec. 6-7, and Dec. 13-14, 2025 Extended Firearm White-tailed Antlerless-only: Jan. 1-18. 2026 Archery White-tailed Antlerless-only: Jan. 19-31, 2026 Smoky Hill Air National Guard

K.A.R. 115-25-12 – Coyote Seasons Extending the night vision coyote hunting season to run from September 1 through March 31, excluding the following periods: The first Saturday in September and the 22 consecutive days following (total of 23 days) The Wednesday following Thanksgiving and the 11 consecutive days following (total of 12 days) If approved, the 2025-2026 night vision coyote hunting season would begin September 29 and run through December 2, then resume December 15 through March 31, 2026. The September 1–5 window will not be in effect for 2025 due to regulatory timelines.

K.A.R. 115-5-1 – Coyote Equipment, Taking Methods Updating the season dates established by K.A.R. 115-25-12.



Commissioners will also receive updates on regulations currently in the promulgation process.

Other agenda items include:

General public comment

Remarks from KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy

Informational updates on Kansas State Park camping fees

General discussion on nonresident waterfowl hunting

Review of additional topics that may be voted on at a future meeting

The meeting will conclude with an additional opportunity for public comment.

The complete agenda can be viewed HERE.

Attendees can participate in the meetings in person or virtually. Instructions for joining via Zoom, phone, or live streaming are available HERE under “How To Attend Commission Meetings Virtually.”

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Individuals with disabilities may request other accommodations by contacting KDWP at (785) 294-2645.

The date and location of the next Commission meeting has not yet been determined, but will be announced at ksoutdoors.gov and publicsquare.ks.gov.

