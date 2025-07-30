For Immediate Release:

July 30, 2025

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Shares Renovation Plans for Sheridan State Fishing Lake

Fishing opportunities are expected to resume by Summer 2027

TOPEKA—The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) today updated plans for a large-scale renovation at Sheridan State Fishing Lake in Sheridan County. Located just one mile north of Kansas Highway 24 in western Kansas, the 50-acre lake has sat mostly dry for more than a year.

“I know that the local communities have been eagerly awaiting an update on our progress,” said KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy. “I’m happy to share that the work at Sheridan State Fishing Lake continues and now includes additional investments to improve wildlife habitat and camping opportunities at the lake.”

The Sheridan State Fishing Lake property spans 324 acres, and it is visited annually by 22,750 people who come to fish, camp, and picnic. The lake was constructed in 1959 to provide fishing opportunities. Over time, the lakebed filled in with sediment. KDWP staff also struggled to maintain healthy fish populations at the lake, despite attempting multiple management approaches. The agency began draining the lake in early 2024 in anticipation of renovations, and the work is expected to continue through Spring 2027, with an anticipated lake reopening in Summer 2027.

Renovation Highlights

• Complete draining and dredging of the lake and subsequent reshaping of the lakebed

• Construction of earthen fishing piers

• Shoreline reinforcement with rocks and boulders to prevent erosion

• Improved fish habitat and stocking with sportfish and the smaller fish they feed on

• Campsite upgrades, including picnic tables, fire rings, and road maintenance

• Invasive tree control

Visitor Impacts

The property remains open for camping and other visitation. Fishing and boating opportunities will remain unavailable for at least two more years, though the nearby Antelope Lake in Graham County is open for fishing. Visitors should anticipate intermittent closures of portions of the property as the renovations progress.

