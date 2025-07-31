LATIFF Awards Night Debuts “PARO,” Elevating Global Storytelling and Social Impact

PARO

Cinema is more than entertainment. With LATIFF, we are uniting global storytellers to not only showcase art, but to awaken hearts & inspire action because every story we elevate can change the world.” — Moe Rock, CEO, The Los Angeles Tribune

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival (LATIFF) will launch its inaugural Awards Night with a cinematic milestone: the North American premiere of PARO – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery. This powerful evening is not just a celebration of art—it is a global call for awareness, unity, and transformation through storytelling.A Cinematic Force for ChangePARO is more than a film; it is a movement for women’s rights told through breathtaking artistry and raw emotional truth. Produced and led by Trupti Bhoir, an Oscar-listed producer, acclaimed actress, philanthropist, and cultural leader from Mumbai’s Ministry of Art and Cinema, the film represents an unprecedented Bollywood-Hollywood collaboration.Joined by co-producer Sandesh Sharda of Sharda International Productions, PARO features Taha Shah Badushah, a global youth icon, whose performance channels the courage and hope of a generation fighting for justice. The film’s executive producing team includes Lakers philanthropist Metta World Peace, Canadian-American visionary Akio Tyler, Los Angeles-based Voices Unheard Films, Chinese-American entrepreneur Luna Zhang, and AI entrepreneur Priya Samant—a collective of leaders committed to storytelling as a force for social impact.Following standing ovations at Harvard, Oxford, and Boston screenings, and a prestigious showcase at the Cannes Marché du Film, PARO arrives in North America already recognized as a cinematic triumph with a resonant global message.Global Icons, Local Stage: LATIFF’s Cultural MomentThe LATIFF Awards Night will mark the first U.S. appearance of Trupti Bhoir for PARO , underscoring the film’s international cultural significance. Her work with India’s Central Board of Film Certification, the Marathi Film Grant Committee, and her leadership of the Shelter Foundation reflect an unwavering dedication to stories that transform lives.The carefully curated LATIFF lineup will showcase films and voices from around the world, uniting glamour, purpose, and transformative storytelling under one spotlight. This inaugural night is not just a celebration—it is a catalyst for change in how global cinema shapes awareness and action.Visionary Leadership Behind LATIFFAt the helm of this landmark festival is Moe Rock, CEO of The Los Angeles Tribune and Founder of LATIFF, whose vision elevates the event into a cultural movement for international cinema. He is joined by Dr. Emily Letran, Co-Founder and President of LATIFF, whose passion for storytelling and eye for impact has crafted a platform where films of purpose meet audiences ready for change.Together, they are creating an unforgettable evening where art becomes advocacy, and where the power of cinema ignites hope across continents.Join the MovementFilm has the power to move the world. Tell us what story in film changed the way you see the world? Post your answer #LATIFF. Let’s elevate movies that hold the potential to shift cultures and change the world.Media Contact:Dr. Emily Letran & Rohini HakLos Angeles Tribune Film Festival Leadership TeamCommunity@LATribuneOnline.com

