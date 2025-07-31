Preparing for natural disasters

As natural disaster season approaches, now is the time to prepare for evacuations, financial challenges, an increase in scams and impacts to mental or physical health services. While it may feel overwhelming, VA wants Veterans to be prepared to navigate the challenges resulting from extreme weather.

Disaster preparedness

Experiencing a natural disaster is stressful, but Veterans can prepare in advance by developing and practicing evacuation plans. Build an emergency supply kit to last several days. A disaster supply kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. Veterans should prepare a 2-week supply of prescription medications stored in a waterproof bag, as pharmacies may be closed after a natural disaster. Remember to include pets in your family’s emergency plan.

Financial impact

Financial struggles can create stressful situations like trouble sleeping, debt, housing insecurity and it may leave Veterans and their loved ones more susceptible to fraud.

VA encourages Veterans to plan and prepare for financial impacts by changing to direct deposit from paper checks, learning about mortgage payment options, and safeguarding personal and financial account information. If a Veteran has a VA home loan and their home was affected by a natural disaster, VA encourages Veterans to take steps to receive VA assistance.

Natural disasters can severely affect people financially, often through unexpected expenses, property damage and even job loss. Recovering from these setbacks can be difficult. However, VA’s Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) can help. If you are a Veteran, beneficiary, caregiver or survivor, you can utilize VBBP to meet with an accredited financial counselor who can help you can back on your feet. Visit VBBP today to learn more about this free service.

Disaster scams

Whether impacted by a natural disaster or donating to a charity to assist those impacted, Veterans may see an increase in instances of disaster-related fraud, such as contractor scams, charity scams or government impersonation. Scammers rely on vulnerability resulting from natural disasters and often exploit the chaos and desperation of homeowners in disaster-stricken areas. VA wants Veterans to be aware of disaster fraud and scams to protect personally identifiable information (PII) and bank information. Veterans and their beneficiaries can protect themselves by learning about government impersonators at Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau (CFPB) and how to avoid fraud and scams that are prevalent during or after natural disasters at FEMA disaster fraud.

Health impact

Natural disasters can lead to many negative health impacts, including physical trauma, acute disease and mental health issues. For support on how to help maintain a healthy mindset, visit VA’s Mental Health site. If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night. For 24/7, confidential crisis support, Dial 988 then Press 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line.

In addition to VA resources, health care services after a natural disaster may be found through American Red Cross health volunteers or local emergency services. If you need help determining where to go for care or have questions about VA resources, you may call 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411) and press 0 to immediately speak to a VA representative. In the aftermath of a natural disaster where a Veteran is without VA benefits, payments, medical assistance and/or necessities, they can seek support by contacting VA for assistance and remedies.

Resources

VA encourages Veterans and their beneficiaries to familiarize themselves with resources about natural disasters before they strike and to learn more about how to prepare for and keep safe during emergencies. Make sure your family has a plan and practice it often.

Learn more about disasters and emergencies.

Learn more about identifying fraud and protecting your benefits at the Protecting Veterans from Fraud site.

Report natural disaster fraud, visit VA’s Disaster Help, FEMA assistance, Disaster Fraud, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Disaster Recovery Fraud websites.

Veterans should also be familiar with valid sources and contact information for disaster assistance resources:

Veterans who suspect they have experienced fraud can find resources to file a report to the appropriate agency by visiting www.vsafe.gov or calling 833-38V-SAFE. If a Veteran is missing a VA benefits payment, identifies a discrepancy in payments or finds suspicious activity with their direct deposit account, contact VA immediately at 800-827-1000.

Following this guidance can help you prepare for natural disasters including disaster preparedness, planning for and reducing financial impact, recognizing and avoiding disaster scams, and preparing for and knowing how to deal with health impacts.