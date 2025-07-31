Five tips on how to help homeless Veterans

If you’ve ever walked down the street and seen a person curled up on a pile of cardboard or passed a row of makeshift tents, you may have thought, “How does this happen? What life did this person live before I saw them on the street? I want to help, but I don’t know how.”

If you want to help a Veteran living on the street or in an encampment, here are some safe, useful ways to support them.

1. Leave judgments and misconceptions aside

People can become homeless in many ways, including job loss, illness of themselves or a family member, lack of affordable housing, loss of a home, health issues and substance use.

Showing kindness and instilling hope can go a long way. Smile, say hello and ask their name. You are speaking with a member of your community. Showing them the respect of treating them as you would treat any other person having a bad day. If you are able and comfortable, give them a bottle of water, a prepackaged snack or food for their pet.

If you live in an area where you encounter many unhoused people, traveling with an extra bag stocked with supplies helps you be prepared to assist more community members at any given moment.

2. Offer to help them call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans

If you believe the person you encounter is a Veteran and could benefit from VA services, ask if they have served in the military. Some unhoused people do not identify as a Veteran. The fastest way to get them connected to VA is to call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838. The call is free, confidential and staffed 24/7 with trained counselors who will connect them to their nearest VA medical center for help and resources.

In some cases, the VA team may already have a relationship with the Veteran and started gaining their trust, which is an important step. Many Veterans aren’t willing to get care after a first encounter, but after building a rapport with a social worker or case manager they decide to come to VA for help.

It’s important not to rush Veterans into accessing services they aren’t comfortable with. Veterans experiencing homelessness are going through many struggles at any given time, whether they are health issues, hunger, thirst, exhaustion or something else. Keep in mind that many have also experienced trauma that brought them to where they are now. Not knowing where their next meal will come from, where they’ll sleep or if they’ll be safe can make anyone distrustful of institutional services.

It’s also a good idea to share the general location of homeless encampments with VA medical centers so that teams will know where to go to provide outreach and services, especially in winter and during other extreme weather events.

3. Offer a connection to resources

A simple way to share resources with Veterans is to carry printouts or water bottles with the numbers of the Veterans Crisis Line and National Call Center for Homeless Veterans written on them so Veterans know where they can go for help when they are ready.

If a Veteran isn’t comfortable using VA services, there are community agencies VA can connect them with. Community providers often offer things VA cannot, such as support geared toward families. Libraries are also great hubs for homeless Veterans to find resources to help them through the day, including bathrooms, air conditioning, computers, entertainment and more.

4. Volunteer

If you are interested in doing more for homeless Veterans, consider volunteering at a local stand down event. Stand downs are typically one- to three-day events during which VA staff and volunteers provide food, clothing and health screenings to homeless and at-risk Veterans. Veterans receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment, mental health counseling and other essential services.

You can also reach out to your local VA for information on volunteering.

5. Learn more about VA programs

Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.

Find your nearest VA.

Learn how to get involved with housing homeless Veterans.

Download and print outreach flyers, brochures, wallet cards, and more.