Global Diplomacy Bootcamp: Fourth Edition

As the week drew to a close, students participated in a guided tour of the United Nations Headquarters, offering a unique opportunity to explore the historic chambers and spaces where global decision-making unfolds. The programme concluded with a formal closing ceremony, during which Mr. Marco A. Suazo delivered remarks reflecting on the week’s achievements and the importance of empowering young leaders to carry forward the principles of multilateralism, dialogue, and sustainable development.

Throughout the week, the Global Diplomacy Bootcamp has offered participants the opportunity to learn directly from ambassadors, diplomats, and UN officials, while also cultivating essential skills through hands-on workshops and peer exchange. As the international community reflects on eight decades of multilateral cooperation, UNITAR remains committed to preparing the next generation of global leaders through education, training, and capacity development. The 2025 Global Diplomacy Bootcamp continues to engage with and empower young leaders to actively contribute to the pursuit of peace, development, and international understanding.

For more information on the Global Diplomacy Bootcamp and upcoming training opportunities, please visit: https://unitar.org/ny